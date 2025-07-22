The Voice Season 29 Coaches Have Been Revealed, and They're All Show Legends

Season 29 will be called The Voice: Battle of Champions, and the format is getting fully revamped.

The Voice Season 29 returns spring 2026 with an updated format — and a Coaches panel stacked with legends from the show.

Coming in February 2026, The Voice: Battle of Champions hits NBC, and the title reflects the mega-stars you'll see in the red chairs. They're all winners from previous seasons, and changes to the show's format will up the competitive nature of the rounds. This season will see three all-star Coaches giving everything to their teams in hopes of coming out victorious.

But who are the Coaches? No big deal, just Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine. That's right: These icons from Voice seasons past will be competing head to head to head. No rookies. All MVPs. Game, set, match.

We know from experience that all these Coaches are competitive, so they'll love Season 29's updated format. During the Blind Auditions, Coaches will have a Triple Turn Competition to see who can get the most 3-Chair Turn Artists. Whoever wins will get a Super Steal during the Battles, which they can use once to trump another Coach's Steal. Then, in the Knockouts, our veteran Coaches will each bring back two Artists from their previous teams to compete in sing-offs judged by another OG, CeeLo Green. The Coach with the most sing-off wins will automatically secure at least two Artists in the Finale. Clarkson, Legend, and Levine will have to be more strategic than ever in Season 29 — but they each have the expertise to do it. February can't come soon enough.

Read a little more about your Season 29 Coaches, below:

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine are your Season 29 Coaches of The Voice

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 14; Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15; John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC; Trae Patton/NBC

Levine, an OG Coach who competed in 16 consecutive seasons of The Voice, made his triumphant return in Season 27 after a six-year hiatus.

Clarkson, another fan-favorite Coach and four-time champion, is also back. Currently hosting her Emmy-winning talk show, fans can't wait to see her return to The Voice to guide Team Kelly to another possible victory.

Rounding out the panel is Legend, who returns for his 11th season in the red chair. ''I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent and it’s really inspiring, truthfully," Legend told NBC Insider in a 2024 interview about being a Coach on The Voice. "I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching. I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, and it’s very renewing because, you know, I’ve been making records for, like, 20 years now, and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me, and I love that experience."

Season 28 of The Voice returns this fall on NBC with Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan as Coaches.