NBC's The Voice Season 28 Premiere Date Has Officially Been Revealed (DETAILS)

Mark your calendars, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready for another round of chair-turning thrills.

The wait is nearly over! NBC has officially dropped the premiere date for The Voice Season 28.

Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

After a whirlwind Season 27 filled with unforgettable performances and a star-studded Coaching panel, NBC's hit singing competition is turning the volume up once again. Season 28 of The Voice will deliver a fresh lineup of Coaches, promising more thrilling chair turns, buzzer battles, and some powerhouse Coach performances along the way. As a new roster of Artists takes the stage ready to make their dreams come true, fans of The Voice are poised to meet the new teams and learn which music icons will grace the Coaches' panel.

Read on for all the details you need to catch The Voice Season 28 premiere on NBC this fall.

When will The Voice Season 28 premiere? The Voice Season 28 will premiere with a two-hour episode on Monday, September 22 at 8/9c on NBC. Fans can expect a brand new season of awe-inspiring Blind Auditions, jaw-dropping Knockouts, and emotional Live Shows, all building up to one Artist being crowned the next champion.

Where to watch The Voice Season 28

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26, Episode 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Beginning on September 22, new episodes of The Voice Season 28 will air on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/9c on NBC.

Can't watch live? New episodes of The Voice are also available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.

Who are The Voice Season 28 Coaches? This time around, the Season 28 Coaches panel will be filled by four red chair veterans who are all dead-set on sending an Artist to victory. Country legend Reba McEntire returns to the hit competition, joined by the smooth vocals of jazz icon Michael Bublé, the infectious energy of rap icon Snoop Dogg, and the world-famous singer-songwriter Niall Horan. Each Coach is bringing their unique style, expertise, and talent and competitive edge to the stage.

The Voice Season 28 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive and entertaining seasons yet. Whether you're tuning in for the iconic Coach banter or unforgettable performances from future stars, The Voice Season 28 is ready to deliver. With star power this blinding, the race to win is wide open. But which Coach will emerge triumphant? Only time will tell.