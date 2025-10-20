The Voice Season 28 Mega Mentors Have Been Revealed, & They're So Iconic

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Just when you thought you couldn't get more starstruck, The Voice has recruited two literal rock stars as Mega Mentors for Season 28. As you know, Artists on the singing competition show are recruited onto teams coached this season by Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and reigning champion Michael Bublé. During the Battles, those teams got the added expertise of Battle Advisors, working with, respectively, Nick Jonas, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, and Kelsea Ballerini.

As the show moves to the Knockouts, the Battle Advisors leave, and the Mega Mentors arrive. This season, the Artists will benefit from the insights of not one but two rockers with both Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band and Joe Walsh of the Eagles joining the show. Walsh will be assisting Team Reba and Team Niall, while Brown is helping out with Team Snoop and Team Bublé.

Brown has three Grammy Awards, including for Best New Artist, while Walsh is considered one of the finest guitar players of his generation. (In 1998, Walsh was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.) Read on, below, to find out more about both Artists.

Zac Brown has worked with The Voice Coaches before

A portrait of Zac Brown. Photo: Tyler Lord

The Georgia native is a singer-songwriter best known as the leader of the Zac Brown Band, which first gained mainstream success in 2008.

Before coming aboard The Voice as a Mega Mentor, Brown had collabs with a current and former Coaches on the show! In August 2025, he and Snoop Dogg released a hilarious country/hip-hop song about, well, Snoop's favorite thing. In "Let It Run," they sing, "I ain’t trying to police the way y'all smoke your weed/Didn’t mean to haunt your buzz, I just said something because/We got cars that drive themselves, we put people into space/But can we please stop doin' things like it's 1998." Wise words, indeed.

In 2023, Zac Brown Band worked with iconic Voice Coach Blake Shelton on a new video for their song "Out in the Middle" from their album The Comeback.

“The Comeback is the best album we’ve ever made, and to re-record a few tracks with some musical legends was such an honor,” Brown said in a statement to Music Row. "Blake Shelton is a country music powerhouse and sharing ‘Out in the Middle’ with him, a song that represents our southern roots and country pride, is absolutely unreal. We’re so grateful to do what we do, and we can’t wait to share the full album with our fans.”

Shelton added, “I’ve always been such a big fan of Zac as an Artist and especially as a songwriter. This song in particular really resonated with me. It reminds me of how I was raised and where I come from—out in the middle!”

Joe Walsh is a legend with and without the Eagles

A portrait of Joe Walsh. Photo: Ross Halfin

Joe Walsh played guitar for the Eagles and wrote 1970s hits like "Turn to Stone," "Walk Away," "Life in the Fast Lane", and "Rocky Mountain Way," which enjoyed a brief resurgence earlier this year when it became part of a TikTok trend.

In addition to being part of the Eagles, he's also been a member of bands like the James Gang and Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. In 2017, Walsh founded VetsAid, a concert fundraiser for military veterans that featured Zac Brown in its very first lineup!

Watch The Voice Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC and catch new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.