The Voice Season 28 Battle Advisors Have Been Revealed, & They're Mega-Stars

Now that Blind Auditions are over, it's time for the Battle rounds on Season 28 of The Voice! If you haven't tuned in before, Artists from the same team will go head to head on the same song, pairing off for competitive duets. Typically, the Coaches choose the songs and the pairings, but this season, they'll just be choosing the songs, and the Artists themselves will be pairing up on their own.

Of course, the Coaches will provide indispensable guidance and feedback throughout the process. But they won't be alone. During the Battles, each team gets a Battle Advisor, another music star brought on to share their experience and expertise.

There have been some amazing celebrities and musicians on the show throughout the years. During Season 27, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo assisted Coach Michael Bublé, Coach Adam Levine got a boost from longtime pal Kate Hudson, first-time Coach Kelsea Ballerini enlisted Little Big Town, and Coach John Legend's Battle Advisor was Coco Jones.

This year, four more incredible stars have agreed to come on the show to help guide the 48 Artists who made it through the Blind Auditions. Here's who they are:

Team Snoop's Battle Advisor is Lizzo

The Artists on Team Snoop should be feeling good as hell about their Battle Advisor, because the one and only Lizzo is gonna help them find their juice! The flute-playing hit-maker behind "Truth Hurts" and "About Damn Time" will bring her brilliance and confidence to Season 28.

Team Bublé's Battle Advisor is Kelsea Ballerini

Here's someone Voice fans have seen recently. Country sweetheart Kelsea Ballerini was a Coach during Season 27 of The Voice, taking Artists Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise to the Live Shows, and apparently, she just couldn't stay away. Among her many accomplishments, Ballerini has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and last year released her first number-one album!

Team Reba's Battle Advisor is Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas has done it all: from his time on Broadway to his pop career with his brothers, his rock star era, to, of course, his stints as a Coach on Seasons 18 and 20 of The Voice. He was also previously a Battle Advisor to Team Christina Aguilera back in 2015.

But his bond with Season 28 Coach Reba McEntire goes back even farther. In 2001, McEntire played the lead role of Annie Oakley in Annie, Get Your Gun, her first appearance on a Broadway stage. Also making his debut? Jonas, playing the role of Little Jake! Check out an adorable photo of them here.

Team Niall's Battle Advisor is Lewis Capaldi

Capaldi is a Scottish singer-songwriter who also happens to be one of Horan's closest friends. In 2022, they co-starred in a road trip documentary. Some of his best-known songs include "Someone You Loved," "Wish You the Best" and "Before You Go." During Season 24 of The Voice, Eli Ward chose Capaldi's "Bruises" for his Blind Audition, a brave move considering Horan, a Coach at the time, had covered that song with Capaldi himself. We can't wait to see what harmonies these two besties cook up!

