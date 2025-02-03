The Voice Season 27 Has an Important Schedule Change You Need to Know

Listen up, The Voice fans. Season 27 is here, and you need to be aware of a major schedule change. Unlike previous seasons, which featured weeks with new episodes on both Mondays and Tuesdays, Season 27 will only have one new episode per week for the majority of its duration. Keep reading for the exact days you should be tuning in for new episodes of The Voice.

Where to watch new episodes of The Voice Season 27

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

New episodes of The Voice will air only on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC for the Blind Auditions through the Playoffs.

What about The Voice Live Shows?

Only during the Live Shows will some new episodes air on Tuesdays. More information on this will be available closer to the Season 27 Finale in May. Stay tuned! But for now, enjoy new episodes of The Voice on Monday nights only.

RELATED: Michael Bublé’s Number-One Rule as a Voice Coach Is to “Always Be…”

Sofronio Vasquez appears on The Voice Season 26 Episode 19B "Live Finale Part 2”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

How can I catch up on The Voice if I miss an episode?

All episodes of The Voice are available on Peacock the day after they air!

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Has a Screenshot Proving She Manifested Her Voice Coach Job

Coaches Michael Bublé, John Legend, Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini are ready to rock Season 27. Bublé told NBC Insider that his main rule for being a Coach on the show is to “be empathetic and warm and to always realize that [the Artists are] a mirror image of you and where you’ve been and where you’ve come [from].”

"This is about the Artists, for the Artists," he continued. "It’s not about us. We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure they are so protective of the artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

"My favorite part about it [being a Coach]," Bublé added, "was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on."