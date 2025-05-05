The Voice Season 27 Just Revealed a New Rule Change That Shakes Up Everything

Performance days are always nerve-wracking for Artists on The Voice, as they find out whether they'll be headed home or coming back for another round of competition. But Season 27 can stress out the Coaches, too, especially when the rules change on the fly! After the second night of Playoffs, all four Coaches got a major surprise that was shocking, but mostly exciting.

What is The Voice's Super Save rule change?

"Coaches, lend me your ears. I come with great news, great joy," Host Carson Daly told the Coaches backstage after Michael Bublé and John Legend had rounded out the Top 8 with their picks.

"We’ve always intended to keep the best Artists on this show for the longest amount of time," Daly explained, telling all four Coaches, "We’re going to allow each of you to bring back one Artist."

Yep. As Daly put it, "the Super Save is on...go give the good news to a third Artist."

But first, the Coaches had to catch their breath! "I know who that is!" said Bublé, excitedly thinking of the Artist he wanted to save. But he was still shocked at the twist, asking, "How did you keep this secret?" Legend was (playfully) peeved. "Do you realize how much stress you unnecessarily put on us?" he demanded to know, adding, "They didn’t tell me I was gonna be able to pick three all along! They knew! Why didn’t I know?"

Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend and Michael Buble on The Voice Season 27, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

First time Coach Kelsea Ballerini was barely able to process the news. "I am overstimulated," she said, frozen to her spot. Later on, though, she was really happy about it. "We love a good plot twist," she said, joking, "I feel like Santa Claus. Ho ho ho. Gimme the phone. It’s Christmas."

Only Adam Levine was unfazed, saying simply that it was "pretty awesome we get to do this…I love giving someone another opportunity." Here are all of the Artists who made it to the Playoffs and might potentially benefit from the Super Save.

As their teams were still in the theater, Legend and Bublé went off to deliver the good news in person, while Ballerini and Levine contacted their Artists by phone. But us viewers will sadly have to wait until the Live Shows to find out which Artists got Super Saved at the last minute. Can't wait!