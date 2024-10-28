Why Snoop “Regrets” His “Perfect Combination” Brad Sample-Jake Tankersley Battle

Snoop might’ve hit the gas a little too soon on this duo’s cool country cover of Lionel Richie’s “Stuck on You.”

Putting Brad Sample and Jake Tankersley together on the same stage might’ve been just a little too smooth a move for Snoop Dogg on NBC's The Voice. After hearing how each Artist’s distinctive country sound complemented the other during this week’s Battles round, Snoop admitted he’d hate to see either go home so early into the competition.

“When I picked both of these guys I wanted to keep ‘em,” said Snoop, struggling over which gifted Artist to wave ahead to the upcoming Knockouts round. “…I didn’t realize that I would be putting my best two guys against each other — and now I’m regretting it!”

The Voice Season 26 Battles: Brad Sample vs. Jake Tankersley

Brad Sample and Jake Tankersley on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Sample and Tankersley put a their own fresh country-infused spin on Lionel Richie’s “Stuck on You," a 1980s classic that both Artists confessed they’d never even heard before joining forces with Team Snoop.

“When I was a youngster, this record was gigantic!” said Snoop. “That’s why I pushed the button on both of y’all cats. Y’all thought I was just playing a game; I’m really into this, man! I’m stuck on y’all!”

With Tankersley's deep-ranging baritone growl and Sample's sweeter, higher-soaring vocals, the country cover was enough to make a believer out of the Queen of Country herself. “That’s the perfect combination for a wonderful duet, standing right there,” said Reba McEntire, while Snoop praised the way each Artist fused their vocal strengths into a perfect harmony.

“After I heard you sing, Brad, I already knew you had a beautiful voice. But just to hear how you came off of Jake, it made it sound that much more beautiful,” said Snoop. “And Jake, the strength of your vocals and how it grew and how it kept growing, and how it kept getting bigger and bigger — it was weighing on me!”

In the end, Snoop selected Tankersley as the Artist who’ll be sticking around for the Knockouts, but not before Gwen Stefani offered Sample a huge departing boost. “Brad has a very distinctive voice — it’s the kind of voice you hear on the radio,” she said. “…It’s the kind of record I would listen to for sure!”