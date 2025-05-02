The Voice Winner Gina Miles Singing National Anthem as Part of Kentucky Derby

The Voice Season 23 winner Gina Miles dazzled the crowd at Churchill Downs Friday with her rendition of the national anthem for the pre-Kentucky Derby Oaks race. The artist confirmed her arrival in Kentucky on her Instagram story Thursday, showing off a photo of an overflowing gift basket and writing: "Can't wait to sing tomorrow."

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Miles was the first of two artists guided across The Voice's finish line by Coach Niall Horan (the second became Huntley a season later). Grammy Award nominee Grace Potter will handle national anthem duties for the main horse-racing event Saturday, May 3.

"Music is a place I have always felt at home," Miles states on her official website. "It was involved in all aspects of my life — from family, to school, to my free time. I never thought that all the time I spent writing songs would amount to anything. But soon I realized that the best part of singing is sharing it with people. I want to tell stories that remind you, you aren't ever alone. Music is something that brings people together, and I hope to do that with mine. We're on this journey together, one step at a time."

Watch Gina Miles sing the National Anthem at the Kentucky Oaks

Gina Miles, season 23 of @NBCTheVoice, sings the National Anthem before the 151st running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks.



Watch now on @USANetwork. pic.twitter.com/3y49hV41TS — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2025

Who is singing the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby (2025)? Gina Miles sang the anthem at the Kentucky Oaks race on Friday, May 2. Grace Potter will sing the anthem at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3.

Gina Miles on The Voice red carpet for Season 25, Episode 22. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

How to watch the Kentucky Derby at home

The road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby is now in full swing over on USA Network with coverage of the Kentucky Oaks race.

The 151st Kentucky Derby, meanwhile, kicks off Saturday, May 3. Live coverage of the time-honored event begins at 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, before switching to NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET. The main race is scheduled for a 6:57 p.m. ET post time. All of the day's fun can be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.