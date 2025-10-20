The Voice Has an Important Schedule Change You Need to Remember

The Voice Season 28 roars on — but here's what you need to know about when to tune in.

Don't change that channel, but do adjust your schedule. The Voice has an upcoming schedule adjustment you need to be aware of. So far for Season 28, the show has aired twice a week, on Monday and Tuesday nights. Things will be slightly different going froward, but we have all the details here.

The Voice Season 28 is currently in the midst of the Battle rounds. That's when Artists from Team Reba McEntire, Team Michael Bublé, Team Snoop Dogg and Team Niall Horan pair themselves up and are assigned songs by their Coaches, then perform duets. One Artist will win, advancing to the next round; the other is sent home. However, each Coach has one Steal and one Save for the Battles.

If they do make it past the Battles, they then have to survive the Knockouts. The Knockouts are also head-to-head competitions within the teams, but instead of duets, each Artist chooses their own song to perform solo. This year, competitors who make it to the Knockouts have the chance to win the "Mic Drop" competition; the winner will perform at the Rose Parade on New Year's Day!

What's the new schedule for The Voice Season 28?

Starting this week, The Voice airs only on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. As always, episodes are available the next day on Peacock. There are no new episodes on Tuesdays.

The next new Tuesday episode will be on Tuesday, December 16. Mark your calendars!

The Voice fans are vocal online, and the Coaches notice

During a recent candid moment between performances on The Voice, Coach Bublé opened up about the can't-win dilemma of choosing between the insanely talented Artists. You always end up sending a great singer home! "You know what’s amazing, you guys?" the reigning champion Coach told the in-studio audience. "That online, no matter what I choose, we’re gonna get killed for making the wrong choice. There’s gonna be 50 percent of the people that say, 'You idiot!'"

Still, Bublé sees no downsides to the show, for him or for the Artists. "There's literally not one negative part [of the show]," Bublé told NBC Insider after his first season. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us...There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists.”

"My favorite part about it," he added, "was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on...just from being on this massive TV program that has 7 to 11 million people watching all over the planet."

McEntire has a similarly positive attitude. "Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches] how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up," she told Newsweek during her first season. "Like, if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent.'"