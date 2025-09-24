A Firefighter's Morgan Wallen Blind Audition on The Voice Ended in a Proposal

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

This prospective Voice Artist didn't get a chair turn, but he got something even better.

When Jacob Ryan Gustafson took the stage during The Voice Blind Auditions on Tuesday night (September 23), he hoped to get a chair turn. And he did everything in his power to make that happen. He prepared an emotional performance for the Coaches. (His song choice? "Spin You Around" by Morgan Wallen, an alum of The Voice.) He played the guitar. Vocally, he sounded excellent. Everything seemed to be in his favor.

However, Gustafson's Blind Audition didn't fully click with Coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, and they didn't turn their chairs.

Don't worry too much about the promising young singer, though. Something even better happened to him on stage: He got engaged.

The Voice just featured a marriage proposal on stage: details

Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

"My name is Jacob Ryan Gustafson. I am 35 years old, and I'm from Yucaipa, California," Gustafson told the Coaches after he got no chair turns. "I'm a firefighter here in Southern California. I just want to say thank you for this opportunity."

He then asked the Coaches, "Can I bring someone up?" to which McEntire said, "You bet!" And that's when the moment happened.

Gustafson's girlfriend, Jennifer, came up on stage, and he started making an emotional speech. "This life is a beautiful life, and I'm so blessed. Even right now: If I could change anything, the only thing I'd change is your last name."

That last sentiment was intended just for Jennifer, who started crying once she realized what was happening. Gustafson then got down on one knee and asked her, "Will you marry me?"

"Go ahead, Jacob!" Snoop Dogg said as the audience erupted in applause. All four Coaches then rushed toward the stage to hug the couple and congratulate them.

"OK, so you won The Voice!" Bublé told Gustafson with a smile on his face.

Snoop echoed this sentiment, saying, "That's the winner right there!"

"Jacob shows you that there are no losers on The Voice," Bublé added. "What a beautiful moment."

Yes, indeed. Watch it all go down here. And don't miss any more unforgettable Blind Audition moments on The Voice this fall.