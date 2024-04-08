The Voice Has a Schedule Change You Need to Know About

Every season of The Voice is a massive undertaking. You've got star-studded Coaches, dozens of singers, several rounds of stiff competition, a studio audience and, eventually, fans voting live from home. It's a lot, which helps explain why the show often airs two days a week on NBC.

In the coming weeks, though, you might notice a key change in The Voice's schedule, and if you're a fan, it's worth noting now so you don't miss anything.

How Is The Voice Changing Up Its Schedule?

We've watched through the Blind Auditions and the Battles of Season 25, which means it's time for the remaining singers to head into the Knockouts. That also means a slight change in programming for The Voice itself. Beginning with the first Knockouts episode on April 8, The Voice will move to airing just one day a week for the duration of the Knockouts and the Playoffs.

Zeya Rae and William Alexander perform during "The Battles Part 2" on Season 25 Episode 8 of The Voice. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

That means that for the entire remaining month of April, The Voice will only be airing on Monday nights on NBC, with the same episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. As usual, you'll get two hours of the show during those Monday night broadcasts, and as usual they'll kick off at 8 p.m. ET. The only difference then is that you won't get a follow-up episode until the following Monday.

But that's only for the month of April. On Monday, May 6, The Voice Season 25 will begin its thrilling home stretch with a return to airing two days a week, and this time it'll all be live. The Live performance rounds will air Mondays, followed by results shows on Tuesdays, both beginning at 8 p.m. ET. It all builds to the two-part Season 25 finale, where the winner of The Voice will be revealed, on May 20 and 21.

So, if you're a Voice superfan and you want to stay on top of every new episode for the remainder of the season, mark your calendars now!

