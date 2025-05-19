The Voice Finale Night 1 Recap & Official Spoilers (LIVE UPDATES)

John Freestyles His New Song "Welcome to Team Legend" and More Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

John Freestyles His New Song "Welcome to Team Legend" and More Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Season 27 has flown by in the blink of an eye. Everything kicked off in February 2025 with the Blind Auditions, where we watched Coaches Michael Bublé, John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini find their dream teams. As the weeks went by, the competition got more intense. The Battles showed just how brilliant this season's crop of Artists are, followed by the Knockouts, Playoffs, and the first round of Live Shows. The total number of Artists competing has been narrowed down to just five: Renzo (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam), Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé), Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea), and Adam David (Team Bublé). But who will emerge victorious and be crowned winner of The Voice Season 27? We're about to find out.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Season 27 Live Finale kicks off Monday, May 19 at 8/7c on NBC with the Top 5 Artists' last performances. This is the time for our Artists to give everything they have and leave it all on the stage. That's what it will take to secure America's vote. Who will deliver the performance that compels fans the most?

RELATED: What Does the Winner of The Voice Season 27 Get?

The Voice Season 27 Live Finale Recap, Night 1: May 19, 2025 (LIVE UPDATES)

John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

You obviously don't want to miss a minute of the action from tonight's Live Finale. Be sure to tune in starting at 8/7c on NBC to watch all the musical competition go down. We'll also be updating this article in real time, so you'll get up-to-the-minute coverage on what's happening during the episode if you want to follow along.

RELATED: Every Winner of The Voice From Season 1 Through Season 26

If you can't watch the episode in real time, no worries. Episodes of The Voice stream next day on Peacock. However, make sure you remember to vote this evening.

The voting window begins May 19 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET and goes until 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET the next day. For The Voice Season 27 overnight vote, fans get one vote per email address per voting method. You can vote either on the website or The Voice Official App.

We're so close to finding out the winner. We'll see you back here this evening for Live Finale Night 1 kickoff. Start making your predictions now!

RELATED: Michael Bublé Posed In an Iconic Team Blake Shirt Way Before He Joined The Voice (PIC)