The Voice's Episode Start Time Is Changing for the Rest of the Season (DETAILS)

This season on The Voice, the Knockouts aren't just another step along the road to Finale. Thanks to the Mic Drop button, one lucky Artist could get a life-changing opportunity. In the Knockouts, each of the Coaches (Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan) will get to award one of their Artists with a "Mic Drop." Those four Artists will then compete for America's vote, and whoever wins gets to perform in the Rose Parade on New Year's Day. So cool!

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"I’m anxious to see who’s gonna get that top notch performance that deserves it," said Coach Snoop Dogg. "Because I got a couple people that could get it, but they just gotta prove it."

Bublé added, "My Mic Drop will be used for the most incredible performance on my team." If you want to be an informed fan and voter, then, you better watch all the Knockout performances.

That said, The Voice's air schedule is slightly changing. Read more details, below, about when you need to tune in.

When The Voice Season 28 airs on Mondays

Zac Brown and Snoop Dogg appear on The Voice Season 28 Episode 10. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Starting November 3, The Voice airs at 9/8c on Mondays (and remember, no Tuesday episodes for a while). Episodes will still be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

A brief recap of The Voice Season 28 so far

Trinity performs on The Voice Season 28 Episode 6. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

It's never been a more exciting time to be a fan of The Voice. For Season 28, the show assembled an all-star team of Coaches. Michael Bublé and Niall Horan are both undefeated two-time winners looking for a "three-peat," Reba McEntire is the Queen of Country, and Snoop Dogg has his own record label!

In the Battles, Coaches were joined by Battle Advisors Kelsea Ballerini, Lewis Capaldi, Nick Jonas and Lizzo, and now for the Knockouts, Joe Walsh and Zac Brown are on board as Mega Mentors. And that's to say nothing of the incredible Artists discovered through the Blind Auditions. Toni Lorene showed off her incredible singing voice, but did you know she's also a voice actress on CoComelon? Dustin Dale Gaspard made Voice history as the first Artist to sing Cajun French on the stage.

Meanwhile, Carly Harvey did another Artist first: using a crystal to tell her which Coach to pick. Trinity blew the Coaches away with her range — and that was all just during the Blinds!

As the season has gone on, the power of music has come to the forefront. Nineteen-year-old Aubrey Nicole's rendition of Martina McBride's "I'm Gonna Love You Through It" had both McEntire and Snoop in tears, so they had to split a pack of tissues. After performing an Ed Sheeran song during his Knockout, Ralph Edwards' talent became so undeniable that some are even calling him a frontrunner in the competition.

Of course, there's been plenty of fun along the way, too, including a special guest in the audience who made Horan starstruck. Plus: Snoop's adorable French bulldog puppy who's basically been adopted by the entire Voice crew. We can't wait to see what happens next!