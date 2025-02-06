Behind the Scenes at Adam, Bublé, Kelsea and John's First Performance Together | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Chair Is Going on Tour: Here's Where You Can See It

This is the ultimate photo op for fans of The Voice: The iconic red chair is going on tour across America, and you can see it in your area, soon. Practice pressing the button for an Artist or just bask being in the same throne that Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini occupy. Either way, you're going to have a great time.

Here's everything to know:

The Voice chair tour kicks off in Nashville

Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Where better to start than Music City? A Voice chair will be available at Bridgestone Arena on January 31, and at the Nashville location of burger chain Black Tap from January 31st through February 11, to coincide with the all-new The Voice CrazyShake.

More opportunities throughout early spring

From February 9 to March 4, a chair will be stationed at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture. Another chair will be at the Maroon 5 residency in Las Vegas from March 3 through March 24. And another will be at the cultural center POST Houston in Texas from March 7 to April 1.

Looking east, there will be a chair at the Mall of America in Minneapolis from March 31 through April 5, and at Ole Red (Blake Shelton's restaurant) in Orlando, Florida, from March through May.

Sizes and specs for the chairs on The Voice

The dimensions of The Voice's custom-built chairs — which weigh a whopping 755 pounds each! — are as follows:

Width – 4’

Height – 7’4”

Depth – 4’

All four come equipped with adjustable seat heaters, armrests with integrated chrome cup holders, a fold away tablet/writing table, and stereo headrest speakers. According to The Voice's production team, the chairs are "fabricated and assembled by a team that builds training simulators for the Special Forces Division of the U.S. military, using some of the same mechanical components."

Some other features include the following:

Over 1,400 individual color changing LED modules with the possibility of displaying over 16 million color options.

Over 30 independent lighting channels to control the various areas of lighting on the chair.

Over 200 feet of electrical cable throughout the interior body and base of the chair.

An electrical motor that weighs in at only 3 pounds, that is geared to make it capable of moving over 1,000 pounds at a rate of up to 1,500 rpms.

Three levels of safety programed into its operation controller that insures it will not spin past the 180-degree point.

Meet up with the tour and see for yourself!