Carly Harvey’s Method for Choosing Her Voice Coach Is a First in Show History  

Well, that's one way to do it...

When it comes to picking the right Coach on The Voice, it all comes down to gut instinct. Or in this case, gut...superstition? On the October 6 episode of The Voice Season 28, Artist Carly Harvey arrived for her Blind Audition ready to go with her "goody bag" fully stocked.

"Something that brings me good vibes is my mojo bag," the blues singer explained backstage, revealing a small pouch stocked with various natural items. "It’s got some basil inside for prosperity. Shungite [a mineral] in here, that’s pretty magnetic. The frequency you’re on, you’re going to attract."

Then, pulling out a carved brown pendant on a chain, she added, "I’ve got a petrified wood pendulum. I’d use this to decide what Coach I’m going to choose. That’s my goodie bag that I keep on me at all times."

After impressing both Coach Reba McEntire and Coach Michael Bublé with her powerful belt, Harvey stayed true to her word and pulled out the pendulum to choose which Coach she should go with. Unnerved by the supernatural vibe in the room, Coach Snoop Dogg got out of his seat and hid, calling out that this "ain't got nothing to do with me!" To use the pendulum, Harvey asked it to swing front to back or side to side to indicate "yes" or "no" for each Coach. She ended up choosing...Team Bublé!

Later, Bublé played with a pendant of his own, swinging it in a circle and muttering, "Threeee-peeeeat." Hey, maybe it'll work.

Competition between Coaches is fierce on The Voice

Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

If it always came down to a pendant, there wouldn't be much of a show, because audiences love watching the Coaches battle it out for the best Artists on The Voice. Stunts this season have included Bublé putting Horan in a "penalty box," Bublé wearing Reba socks and McEntire handing out fans.

Backstage, McEntire even (jokingly) tried to scare Horan, getting in his face and telling him, "When you decided to take a few seasons off, I think you forgot who’s in charge here. I'm in charge here. You feel like you can take a little vacation? Little mini vacation? You know who doesn’t take a vacation? Reba McEntire!...You stay out of my way because Reba needs a win. Got it?"

