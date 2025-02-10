“Extraordinary” Bryson Battle Rocks The Voice: "Greatest Voice I've Ever Heard"

There are voices and then there are voices. Bryson Battle, a 21-year-old Harrisburg, North Carolina native, blew the Coaches away during his Blind Audition with his incredible range and tone, earning some of the highest praise of the series.

Bryson Battle's Blind Audition on The Voice

Bryson Battle on The Voice Season 27, Episode 2. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

During The Voice Season 27, Episode 2, Battle looked totally at ease singing Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You."

"There has not been a time in my life when I wasn’t singing," he said. As Battle's excited family looked on, he scored the coveted 4-Chair-Turn. When Battle was finished, Coach Michael Bublé gave him the ultimate compliment. "You might have the greatest voice I’ve ever heard in my life," he said, adding, "I sing that song every night in my shows, and I’ve never sung it that good."

"Only an idiot would be able to see and listen to what you do and not be blown away," agreed Adam Levine, advising Battle to "find ways to surprise people with the songs that you choose" and concluding, "You’re amazing, man, unbelievable."

RELATED: Ethan Eckenroad’s “Northern Attitude” Blind Made Adam Say “I’ve Been Waiting for You”

In an effort to recruit him, John Legend looked Battle in the eye and said, "Everybody’s tryna get between us. Everything felt like it was just breathing for you...I was the first one to turn around, in fact...You made [the song] feel fresh and new and exciting...We’re truly blessed to have you on the show. This is why The Voice exists." It worked, and Battle joined Team Legend.

John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

What John Legend loves most about The Voice

Legend has established himself as one of the main faces of the series, and last year, he told NBC Insider why he has stayed so long at the show. ''I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent and it’s really inspiring, truthfully," he said. "I learn from coaching. I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, and it’s very renewing because, you know, I’ve been making records for, like, 20 years now and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me."

RELATED: John Legend Explains How He Got His Iconic Stage Name Years Ago: "It Was Bold..."

He added that the show fits with his lifestyle, explaining, ''I also love that, you know, I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids. It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work, but honestly, the inspiration that I get from these Artists every single time is very renewing for me, and it doesn’t get old.''

With voices like Battle's in the mix, it never will.