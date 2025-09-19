The Voice's Big Red Chairs Have a Secret Feature That Will Blow Your Mind

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Voice Season 28 launches on September 22 with superstar Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé. While the Coaches rotate season to season, what they sit on has remained a constant on the show: those big, cushy red chairs.

The high-tech seats play the biggest role during Blind Auditions, where Coaches slam their red buttons and turn their chairs when they like an Artist's voice. The chairs are so beloved, one even went on tour earlier this year.

Inside, the chairs have complex electronics. They're built to spin 180 degrees and can even be custom adjusted, as audiences saw with the first-ever double chair for Coaches Dan + Shay during Season 25 of The Voice.

And there's one secret feature these chairs have that will totally blow your mind. Read more, below:

What Chance the Rapper revealed about The Voice red chairs

In 2023, then-Coach Chance the Rapper visited TODAY with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly, where he revealed something epic about the Voice chairs.

"I'm the leak. I'm the one who dropped the info," Chance joked. "Yeah, basically our chairs, the famous red spinning chairs on the show — a lot of people don't know this — there is a heating setting underneath it to get yourself warm, and a cool setting too."

Yes, just like the luxury car upgrade we all wish for in the winter, The Voice red chairs come with heated seats. But they get the extra swag of flipping to cooling seats, as needed.

All about The Voice's big red chairs

Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Per The Voice's production team The Voice's chairs are "fabricated and assembled by a team that builds training simulators for the Special Forces Division of the U.S. military, using some of the same mechanical components."

For the now-famous Dan + Shay double chair, Dan Smyers explained in an interview with Variety that they merged chairs into one unit. "It’s two chairs, but one button, and they’re actually connected. It’s kind of one big platform. It’s definitely a spectacle."

The double chair also has three cupholders, two individually controlled seat warmers, and over 2,500 LED light modules.

The single chairs weigh 755 pounds each, and have:

1,400 individual color changing LED modules with the possibility of displaying over 16 million color options.

Over 30 independent lighting channels to control the various areas of lighting on the chair.

Over 200 feet of electrical cable throughout the interior body and base of the chair.

Get excited!The Voice returns Monday, September 22, with a two-hour premiere episode at 8/7c — only on NBC.