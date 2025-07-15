The Voice Just Scored 5 Emmy Nominations for Behind-the-Scenes Brilliance

The Best Performances from Season 27 Finalist RENZO | The Voice | NBC

Emmy voters just turned their chairs for The Voice ahead of the 77th Emmy Awards.

NBC's The Voice continues to prove its star power with several 2025 Emmy nominations for the singing competition's high production and behind-the-scenes excellence.

It's far from The Voice's first time getting a round of applause from the Television Academy; with the latest round of nods, the hit singing competition has collected 86 Emmy nominations since its 2011 premiere. Now, the series is getting its flowers with numerous technical nominations, shining a spotlight on the incredible work happening backstage and beyond. Season after season, The Voice delivers an experience that's not only emotionally powerful but also technically masterful as a new lineup of Artists get their chance to make their debut.

From its stunning stage and lighting design that makes the Artists shine bright to the cutting-edge cinematography that keeps viewers glued to their screens, these nominations are a testament to the magic of The Voice running deeper than powerhouse vocals and red chair hijinks.

What Emmy nominations did The Voice score in 2025? The Voice scored five Creative Arts Emmy nominations ahead of the 2025 awards, many for the larger-than-life production value that brings the Artists' performances to life. Check out the full list of The Voice's 2025 Emmy nominations, below: Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

How many Emmy awards has The Voice won? Since the competition series' premiere, The Voice has celebrated nine Emmy Awards wins, including but not limited to three victories in the highly-coveted Outstanding Reality Competition Program category. See The Voice's many exciting wins, below: Outstanding Reality Competition Program (2013)

Outstanding Lighting Design / Lighting Direction For A Variety Series (2013)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program (2015)

Outstanding Lighting Design / Lighting Direction For A Variety Series (2015)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program (2016)

Outstanding Lighting Design / Lighting Direction For A Variety Series (2016)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program (2017)

Outstanding Lighting Design / Lighting Direction For A Variety Series (2022)

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program (2024)

The Voice has been captivating audiences for over a decade, and congratulations are in order with its latest round of Emmy nominations.