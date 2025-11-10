The Traitors Season 4 Has a Release Date on Peacock — and It's Sooner Than You Think

Faithfuls, watch out! The Traitors are coming.

Peacock has officially spilled the premiere date for The Traitors Season 4, and lucky for us, the secrets and sabotage commence soon after the the holidays. That's right, the Emmy-winning reality series will kick-off just days into the new year with a brand new cast of 23 contestants made up of legendary reality competition stars, pop culture icons, and of course, Housewives. What they're fighting for? A grand prize of $250,000.

Alan Cumming will grace our screens once again as host of the dastardly competition series, which all goes down in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands. Find out everything you need to know so far, below.

When is the The Traitors Season 4 release date?

The fourth season of The Traitors exclusively premieres on Peacock Thursday, January 8.

Who is in The Traitors Season 4 cast?

This season's competitors include five Housewives, two Islanders, two Olympians, and the matriarch of an incredibly athletic (and very famous) family.

"As much as Love Island had its challenges, living in that environment, navigating relationships, and constantly being on camera, I think The Traitors was more demanding," Love Island Aftersun host Maura Higgins told NBC Insider about her time filming the season. "Love Island is light-hearted and playful in many ways, but The Traitors pushes you into a space where every move matters."

She continued, "It's mentally exhausting and thrilling at the same time because you're second-guessing everything and everyone, questioning loyalties, and trying to stay one step ahead. The intensity of the strategy literally kept me up at night as well as the suspense of not knowing who to trust. The constant mind games and backstabbing made it such a unique and challenging experience."

The Traitors Season 3 won five Emmys and led 2025’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards with three wins: Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, and Best Show Host for Alan Cumming. The Traitors Season 2 took home four Critics Choice Real TV Awards; two Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Series for Alan Cumming; a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television; and the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality.

Alan Cumming appears on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 1. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

The third season premiered as the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S. Season 3 also had a 67% increase in viewership the week of launch from Season 2.

