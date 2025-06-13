A new group of 23 competitors will be joining host Alan Cumming for The Traitors Season 4.

The Traitors Season 4 Is Coming, and the Full Cast Was Just Revealed (DETAILS)

A new cadre of backstabbers and saboteurs is coming to the Scottish Highlands to compete in another round of The Traitors. Peacock's Emmy Award-winning reality competition series announced its triumphant renewal last year, and we finally have the Season 4 competitor list at our fingertips.

This crew of 23 contestants is a who's who of reality TV stars, A-list competitors, and pop culture icons. From Housewives to top-tier athletes and an all-American mom, these new (and one returning) competitors will surely put each other through their paces.

Hosted by icon of stage and screen Alan Cumming and produced by Studio Lambert, The Traitors is a nail-biting reality competition series set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands. This season, Cumming plays host to 23 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.

The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors "murder" contestants one by one. However, if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the prize.

So, with so many accolades to its name and a devastatingly charming host to boot, who will be journeying to Scotland to compete in the latest round?

The Traitors Season 4 Cast

All the competitors playing on The Traitors Season 4 are...

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Candiace Dillard Bassett attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Caroline Stanbury appears on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Episode 21102. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

Colton Underwood attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner honoring Ashley Park and Hannah Einbinder at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)

Donna Kelce attends the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dorinda Medley attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on October 21, 2024. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

Eric Nam attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ian Terry (Big Brother)

Ian Terry attends the 'Big Brother' wrap party at Tru Hollywood on September 20, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

Johnny Weir during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Season 21, Episode 163 on October 10, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

Kristen Kish in Top Chef Season 22. Photo: Marcus Nilsson/Bravo

Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

Rob Cesternino attends the "Rob Has A Podcast's Viewing Party for Survivor 40: Winners At War" at Busby's East on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Lisa Rinna visits SiriusXM Studios on February 10, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

Mark Ballas as a guest judge on October 15th, 2024 in Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Eric McCandless/Disney

Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

Maura Higgins during Love Island USA Aftersun Season 6, Episode 35. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Michael Rapaport (Actor)

Michael Rappaport during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Season 21, Episode 158 on October 3, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Monet X Change attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

Natalie Anderson attends the Survivor - San Juan Del Sur Blood Versus Water finale on December 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Porsha Williams attends the Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning Atlanta Special Screening on May 21, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Paramount Pictures

Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

Rob Rausch attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Ron Funches (Comedian)

Ron Funches attends the Art Directors Guild's 29th annual Excellence In Production Design Awards on February 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

Stephen Colletti attends a charity pickleball tournament hosted by the Change Your Brain Foundation and the Lemons Foundation on March 23, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

Tara Lipinski attends the 2022 Los Angeles Ballet Gala on April 23, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

Tiffany Mitchell on Big Brother Reindeer Games. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS/Getty Images

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor)

Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho from Survivor Season 44. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS/Getty Images

When does The Traitors Season 4 premiere? The Traitors Season 4 doesn't have an official premiere date yet. But keep an eye on NBC Insider for all the latest details.

The Traitors Season 3 led this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards with three wins: Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, and Best Show Host for Alan Cumming. The Traitors Season 2 took home four Critics Choice Real TV Awards; two Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Series for Alan Cumming; a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television; and the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality.

The third season premiered as the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen. Season 3 also had a 67% increase in viewership the week of launch from Season 2.

Where to watch The Traitors

The Traitors Seasons 1-3 are available to stream exclusively on Peacock.