The Traitors Season 4 Is Coming, and the Full Cast Was Just Revealed (DETAILS)
A new group of 23 competitors will be joining host Alan Cumming for The Traitors Season 4.
A new cadre of backstabbers and saboteurs is coming to the Scottish Highlands to compete in another round of The Traitors. Peacock's Emmy Award-winning reality competition series announced its triumphant renewal last year, and we finally have the Season 4 competitor list at our fingertips.
This crew of 23 contestants is a who's who of reality TV stars, A-list competitors, and pop culture icons. From Housewives to top-tier athletes and an all-American mom, these new (and one returning) competitors will surely put each other through their paces.
Hosted by icon of stage and screen Alan Cumming and produced by Studio Lambert, The Traitors is a nail-biting reality competition series set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands. This season, Cumming plays host to 23 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.
The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors "murder" contestants one by one. However, if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the prize.
So, with so many accolades to its name and a devastatingly charming host to boot, who will be journeying to Scotland to compete in the latest round?
The Traitors Season 4 Cast
All the competitors playing on The Traitors Season 4 are...
Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)
Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)
Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)
Ian Terry (Big Brother)
Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)
Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)
Rob Cesternino (Survivor)
Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)
Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)
Michael Rapaport (Actor)
Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)
Natalie Anderson (Survivor)
Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)
Ron Funches (Comedian)
Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)
Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)
Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)
Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor)
When does The Traitors Season 4 premiere?
The Traitors Season 4 doesn't have an official premiere date yet. But keep an eye on NBC Insider for all the latest details.
The Traitors Season 3 led this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards with three wins: Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, and Best Show Host for Alan Cumming. The Traitors Season 2 took home four Critics Choice Real TV Awards; two Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Series for Alan Cumming; a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television; and the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality.
The third season premiered as the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen. Season 3 also had a 67% increase in viewership the week of launch from Season 2.
Where to watch The Traitors
The Traitors Seasons 1-3 are available to stream exclusively on Peacock.