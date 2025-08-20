How to Get Cast on NBC's New Civilian Version of The Traitors (DETAILS)

While the celeb-filled reality star version will remain on Peacock, everyday people will get the chance to compete on The Traitors for NBC.

Ever watched Peacock's celeb-filled game of back-stabbing and treachery The Traitors and thought, "Hey, I could do that?" Well now's your chance!

Not only is the series headed to prime time NBC, but the first network season will have civilians, not reality stars. This means that you can apply to be on it, competing for your chance to win up to a quarter $1 million dollars, not to mention the experience of a lifetime in a castle in the Scottish highlands. Per the casting website, "Production is currently anticipated to occur in May / June 2026 for a duration of up to 4 weeks," so, not a bad little (working) vacation.

Who can apply for The Traitors US?

You need to be a U.S. citizen or have a valid visa that allows you to travel to and from the United Kingdom and the U.S. You must also be 21 or older, have a valid passport, and not seeking public office.

When do applications for The Traitors US open?

Applications are open now and will remain open until March 10, 2026. Click here to fill out the form and read the full rules and regulations.

Alan Cumming on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 4. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

How do I apply for The Traitors US?

The form above will ask for biographical information as well as for a list of occupations, your social media handles, and for photos. It also has two all-important "get-to-know-you" sections: an area to ask whether you want to be a Traitor or a Faithful, and why, and a section for uploading a video about yourself.

Per the site, "Please upload a short video telling us anything interesting about yourself and why you want to be on The Traitors. Would you rather be a Faithful or a Traitor and why? What would your game plan be?"

Alan Cumming appears on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 1. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

As any reality TV fan knows, being watchable on camera is the key to making it on the air. How will you make your video stand out? Better start brainstorming now, but make sure not to use any music or children in your video, or tape other adults without their consent confirmed in writing. Bring your most charismatic self to the camera, and best of luck getting cast!

When is NBC's The Traitors filming?

Production is expected to begin in May to June 2026.