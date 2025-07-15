The Traitors Is Up for 5 Emmy Awards After a Jaw-dropping Third Season (DETAILS)

Peacock's The Traitors has officially gone from breakout smash hit to Emmy favorite.

The wildly unpredictable reality competition series of suspense, strategy, and betrayal — hosted by the endlessly enigmatic Alan Cumming — has landed five nominations at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Shot in a haunting Scottish castle and packed with reality star power, Season 3 launched 21 fierce competitors into a high-stakes psychological caper. From shocking blindsides to adrenaline-fueled challenges that can instantly change the tides of the game, The Traitors promises an addictive watch that's been championed by the Television Academy with each new jaw-dropping season.

Season 3 of The Traitors delivered delicious deception, stunning landscapes, and non-stop drama, so it's no surprise the series has scored another round of applause.

What Emmy nominations did The Traitors score in 2025? From the masterful direction that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats to Cummings' bursting wardrobe of eye-catching outfits, The Traitors continues to be a smash hit. Check out The Traitors' 2025 Emmy nominations, below: Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program - Alan Cumming

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Which Emmy awards has The Traitors won? The Traitors has been earning critical acclaim since its 2023 premiere when fans first fell in love with the addictive game of deception, earning a total of 10 nominations with its latest round of 2025 Emmy nods. After the Peacock series took home the highly coveted Outstanding Reality Competition Program last year, fans are eager to see if The Traitors will snatch the honor again. Explore The Traitors' three former Emmy wins, below: Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program (2023)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program (2024)

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program - Alan Cumming (2024)

Where to watch The Traitors

You can watch the first three seasons of The Traitors exclusively on Peacock.

The Traitors has been renewed for Season 4 and Season 5, so make sure to tune in Fall 2025 for more backstabbing hijinks and jaw-dropping drama.

"We are so grateful because we are a new show and you guys, when you like something, you tend to stick to it, which is a good quality. But we appreciate it all the more..." Cumming said during his 2024 Emmy acceptance speech. "We want to thank our friends at Peacock for their kindness and support. It's so great to be part of a new streaming service. We love them. I want to thank everyone in the cast and crew who work so hard and get so wet by the Scottish weather. I also want to thank Scotland, I owe it everything and it's such a beautiful co-star."