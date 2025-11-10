Wicked Week Is Coming to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (DETAILS)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating the release of Wicked: For Good with some very special, magical guests.

Thrillifying news, Ozians: Wicked Week is coming to The Tonight Show, just in time for Wicked: For Good.

Starting Sunday, November 16, Jimmy Fallon is celebrating the release of the Wicked sequel. In the days leading up to the film's release on November 21, Fallon will be interviewing huge stars from the movie and celebrating our impending return to Oz with special treats — including a follow-up to a viral musical bit from last year's press tour.

You could even say Wicked Week is more like Wicked Month, given that Fallon has already started the party. On November 4, he had the honor of announcing that People's 2025 Sexiest Man Alive was none other than Jonathan Bailey, star of both Wicked and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

But even as he was there to celebrate his own new title, Bailey couldn't resist praising his equally beautiful Wicked co-stars. He called Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's performances "era-defining." "They're going to go down in history, these two performances," Bailey said on The Tonight Show.

Of the Wicked sequel, Bailey added, "It's going to be emotional, I think, for everyone, but it's going to be a beautiful thing to share."

Both Erivo and Grande will be appearing on The Tonight Show during Wicked Week, followed by Michelle Yeoh, and you can get all the details below.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and more Wicked stars are heading to The Tonight Show

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

The festivities officially start on November 16, which is a special Sunday night edition of The Tonight Show in honor of Sunday Night Football. Guests will include Rosalía and DJ Khaled, and Fallon will debut the follow-up to last year's viral Wicked rap, performed by Erivo and Grande. The original was one of Fallon's most-watched segments of 2024 and racked up 228 million views, the sequel version has a lot to live up to.

On Monday, November 17, Erivo will appear as Fallon's guest, while Grande returns for her 12th Tonight Show appearance on Tuesday, November 18. On Wednesday, November 19, Michelle Yeoh will chat with Fallon, and then it will be time to head to the cinema as early screenings begin Wednesday night in select theaters.

By Friday, November 21, the highly anticipated film will be out everywhere.

Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appear in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

In the meantime, there's plenty of wickedly good content to keep you occupied. The NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night is now available to stream on Peacock, and it has everything a young Wicked fan could want: live performances, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, a snippet of two brand new songs, a hilarious roundtable with the actors, and Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode as competing Fiyeros.