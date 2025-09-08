Jimmy Fallon Is Taking The Tonight Show to Detroit for a Special Episode

The late night talk show is heading to Motor City for one night only — and planning a slate of hometown-hero guests.

Jimmy Fallon is going on a road trip.

This weekend, The Tonight Show is headed to Detroit, Michigan for a special episode celebrating Motor City in partnership with the Ford Motor Company. The one-night-only event will film on Sunday, September 14 at the historic Detroit Opera House, all as part of The Tonight Show's five year partnership with Ford.

The show will bring Fallon's unique combo of comedy and music to downtown Detroit, along with a star-studded guest lineup with "deep Detroit roots," according to NBC's official description. It will all play out on the ornate stage at the Opera House, which was originally built in 1922 and hosts multiple opera, dance, musical events, and the occasional late night talk show year round. Ford has been sponsoring the theater for more than 20 years, and supporting its stated mission to "expand the arts to new audiences and communities."

How to watchThe Tonight Show's Detroit episode

The episode will air on Monday, September 15, and will stream on Peacock the next day.

The following weekend, starting on September 21, Fallon will begin hosting new episodes of The Tonight Show after Sunday Night Football, so it's going to be a busy fall season for the comedian.

Host Jimmy Fallon during "Who Said It?" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 135 on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

How to get tickets to Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show Detroit taping

Tickets to the show are all snapped up, but there's still a chance to score a last-minute seat: Sign up for the waitlist here.

The Tonight Show has previously traveled to Orlando, Minneapolis, Phoenix and more

While The Tonight Show tapes on Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, Fallon's taken the show on the road before. In 2014, Fallon broadcast from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and took Kevin Hart on a roller coaster. The resulting video featuring Hart screaming his head off went viral, with more than 130 million views on YouTube.

Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon ride the Rockit roller coaster on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Episode 77 June 17, 2014. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Fallon has also broadcast post-Super Bowl live shows. In 2015, he headed to Phoenix for Super Bowl XLIX, and in 2018, he went live in Minneapolis. That's where he delivered a spot-on Bob Dylan impression with updated lyrics to "The Times They Are A-Changin."

Guests for the Detroit show have yet to be announced, but the city has produced many beloved stars from Jack White to Francis Ford Coppola. Other Detroit-born stars include Kristen Bell, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Tim Allen, Ernie Hudson, Tim Robinson, Dave Coulier, J.K. Simmons, Lizzo, and Madonna, so it's certainly raised no shortage of talent.

The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 pm ET/PT, streaming next-day on Peacock.