Sunday Night Football is coming — and Jimmy Fallon is ready to celebrate!

Why The Tonight Show Will Air 4 Sunday Episodes in Fall 2025

Jimmy Fallon and his team have something extra-special planned for the upcoming NFL football season.

NBC made the news official in August 2025: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will broadcast four special episodes following key Sunday Night Football matchups during the upcoming NFL season. The four episodes will feature the iconic late-night talk show's signature mix of celebrities, comedy, and music — all with a decidedly NFL spin to commemorate the occasion.

"Teaming up with NBC Sports for these Sunday night episodes is always a highlight for us," said Tonight Show showrunner Chris Miller. "We've always loved leaning into sports and are excited to be a part of Sunday Night Football again this season."

Here's everything fans should know about these special football-centric episodes:

When will the post-Sunday Night Football episodes of The Tonight Show air?

Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 Photo: Getty Images

These special episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will air following four of the most highly-anticipated Sunday night showdowns of the 2025 NFL season. Read the episode lineup, below:

September 21 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

October 26 – Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

November 16 – Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles

December 7 – Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

A partial guest list for the September 21 episode has already been announced: Fallon will welcome Matthew McConaughey, Eric Church, and more immediately after the Chiefs-Giants game ends.

Of course, Taylor Swift fans will want to circle two dates on their calendar: September 21 and December 7. That's when The Tonight Show airs immediately after her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, plays on Sunday Night Football.

Stay locked in to NBC Insider for more news on upcoming guests for these very special episodes.

When does The Tonight Show come back?

Singer-Songwriter Carrie Underwood and host Jimmy Fallon during "Fittest of the Fit Challenge" on The Yonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1220 on March 6, 2020. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mark your calendars, late-night fans: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns with all-new episodes on Tuesday, September 2, featuring guests Jessica Chastain, Josh O'Connor and Paul Mescal, Sabrina Impacciatore, and a musical performance by Arthur Hanlon, Carlos Vives & Goyo.

The show's regular schedule is weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

