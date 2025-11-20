Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Tom Freston Hung Out in a Sauna with David Bowie and Paul McCartney While Launching MTV

Joe Keery will appear on the Thanksgiving episode, with Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin & many more to follow!

The Stranger Things Cast Is Coming to The Tonight Show! See the Kids' 2016 Visit

Things will be getting a little stranger on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the coming weeks. The sprawling cast of Stranger Things is returning to hang out with Jimmy Fallon in honor of the upcoming fourth and final season of the iconic show.

News broke on November 20 — in the middle of Wicked Week on The Tonight Show, no less — and fans can look forward to all the stars of Stranger Things paying a visit in November and December. This includes an interview with Joe Keery, aka Steve Harrington, during the Thanksgiving episode, and a co-hosted installment with none other than Millie Bobby Brown.

Get the details on what Stranger Things fans can look forward to below!

Check out the Tonight Show's schedule of upcoming Stranger Things cast appearances

Thursday, November 27: It's been a (long) while since we've seen the Hawkins gang. Don't miss a fresh series recap by the cast will be shown, in addition to Joe Keery stopping by Studio 6B during Fallon's special Thanksgiving episode.

Sunday, December 7: Millie Bobby Brown will guest-host alongside Fallon to help close out the final post-Sunday Night Football episode of the season.

Later in December: Buckle up for a whole week of Stranger Things guest appearances, including Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and the Duffer Brothers.

Don't be surprised to see other cast members stop by The Tonight Show to say hello. Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Maya Hawke are all set to pop up — check back at NBC Insider for updates.

Millie Bobby Brown recalled her first on-screen kiss in the kids' 2016 Tonight Show visit: Watch

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 3 Episode 201 on August 31, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The first time the Stranger Things cast met Jimmy Fallon, they were just kids — and nobody could resist dissecting the first on-screen kiss between Brown and Wolfhard's characters.

In the below 2016 clip, Brown, Wolfhard, Matarazzo, and McLaughlin described what it was like behind the scenes at that time of filming. Spoiler alert, it included multiple packs of breath mints.

The Stranger Things Kids Rehash That Kissing Scene

The stars, who weren't even teenagers yet when they filmed Season 1, had plenty of things to say about the epic smooch, with Brown remembering that Wolfhard had plenty of Tic-Tacs on hand during filming.

"Sure, why not, we'll go through two packets of Tic Tacs, so we did," Brown recalled.

Wolfhard didn't miss a beat.

"It was awesome," added Wolfhard.

The star's deadpan reaction caught Fallon hilariously off-guard, and the host couldn't help but call him out.

"Finn, you didn't have to do that many takes!" Fallon jokingly scolded.

Barb "Returning" to Stranger Things is an All-Time Classic Tonight Show Sketch

Jimmy Fallon, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, and A.D. Miles during the Stranger Things parody on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 3 Episode 201 on August 31, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

This August 2016 sketch, featuring young Wolfhard, Brown, McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo entirely in character alongside Fallon as Steve Harrington and Tonight Show writer A.D. Miles as Barb, the "forgotten" character of Season 1, is about as funny as it gets.

From "Barb" and her expletive-filled rants about being left in the Upside-Down to the characters' increasingly uncaring comments about her entire traumatic experience, it's everything an instant-classic Tonight Show sketch should be. Watch above, and watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35/10:35 on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.