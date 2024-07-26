The Science of Olympic Diving Explained - How to Hit the Water at 30 MPH and Barely Make a Splash

Competitive diving was first introduced to the summer Olympic games in 1904. What was originally called the Fancy High Dive has, over the course of more than a hundred years, evolved into one of the most grueling and graceful competitions on the Olympic stage.

As elegant as Olympic divers appear while spinning through the air as they plummet toward the water, the High Dive is an aggressive, full contact sport. The impact forces between the diver and the water are on par with those experienced by professional football players.

Common diving injuries include broken bones, dislocated joints, ruptured eardrums, concussions, and bruised lungs. In a contest designed to push the world’s best athletes to their limits, how can Olympic divers successfully plunge from great heights without breaking their bodies?

How Olympic Divers Hit the Water at 30 Miles per Hour and (Hopefully) Avoid Injury

Falling into the water is definitely preferable to falling onto hard ground, but if you’ve ever accidentally belly flopped into a pool, then you know how hard the water can hit back. From 18 inches above the water, about the height of an average poolside dive, you’re only going about 7 miles an hour when you hit the water.

Olympic high divers jump from a platform 10 meters (about 32 feet) above the pool. From that high, they get up to just over 31 miles an hour by the time they hit the pool. “When you hit the water, it's as hard as concrete for a split-second before you break through," Olympic diver Kassidy Cook told the Los Angeles Times.

The U.S. Olympic dive team (L-R) Kassidy Cook, Sarah Bacon, Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell, Alison Gibson, Andrew Capobianco, Carson Tyler, Greg Duncan and Tyler Downs pose for a portrait after the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on June 23, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Outside of the Olympics, diving competitions have platforms as high as 88 feet (27 meters). From that distance, divers reach speeds of 51 miles per hour. The world record for the highest dive of all time was set in 2015 when Lazaro Schaller dove from a platform 193 feet (58.8 meters) high. It took nearly 3.5 seconds to fall the distance, and Schaller was going 76 miles an hour at the bottom.

In addition to controlling the motion of their bodies during the fall, divers need to account for water tension at the surface of the pool. If you’ve ever filled a glass of water almost to overflowing, you might have noticed the water will rise higher than the lip of the glass without spilling over. There are a lot of complicated physical and chemical reasons why that happens, but all that matters for divers is that water likes to stick together.

Breaking that stickiness at the moment they hit the water is an important part of a successful dive. Athletes do it by entering the water in just the right way at just the right angle. The goal is to land straight up and down, arms outstretched, with palms facing the water. The best divers in the world can do several flips and spins all at the same time and land perfectly in the water with barely a splash.

When executed well, slapping the water with open palms breaks the surface tension, creating a small hole the diver can slip through. With a lot of skill and a bit of luck, a well-executed dive minimizes the risk of injury and maximizes the possibility of taking home a medal.

