The Incredibly Rare NFL Record Aaron Rodgers Could Reach if Steelers Beat the Packers

Aaron Rodgers is 41 years old, and will turn 42 before the 2025-2026 NFL season is over. He's the oldest active player in the NFL, now in his 21st season, and he's achieved just about everything a quarterback can hope to in the game. He's got four MVPs, a Super Bowl ring, and a long list of records under his belt. But there's still a few more things to do.

This week on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face his old team, the Green Bay Packers, in primetime, and if Pittsburgh wins, Rodgers will join a short list of quarterbacks who've done something few could ever hope to achieve.

The record Aaron Rodgers could match on Sunday Night Football this week

Aaron Rodgers, #12, of the Green Bay Packers looks to the throw the pass against the Detroit Lions in the second half at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

If Rodgers and the Steelers beat the Packers on Sunday night, Rodgers will join an elite list of NFL quarterbacks who've beaten every team in the league during their career. Quarterbacks who've previously achieved this feat include Rodgers' fellow former Packer Brett Favre, along with all-time NFL greats like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees. It's a very tricky record to hit, because you have to both have the career longevity to face every team and you have to keep playing through at least one trade (because you can't beat the team you're already on, obviously) to be eligible to face all 32 teams in the first place.

With a win over the Packers (now or later in his career), Rodgers would become just the seventh quarterback to beat every NFL team, joining Brady, Manning, Brees, Favre, Joe Montana, and Fran Tarkenton. Both Montana and Tarkenton pulled off this feat while the NFL had 28 teams, which means Rodgers would become just the fifth quarterback to beat 32 NFL teams.

How many NFL quarterbacks are close to beating all 32 teams?

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up against the Cleveland Browns before the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

While Rodgers could become the latest quarterback to beat all 32 teams, he is not the only active NFL quarterback who still has a chance to hit the record. Patrick Mahomes has beaten 31 teams, though he'd have to join another team to beat all 32, since his one remaining team to beat is his current team, the Kansas City Chiefs. New York Giants backup Russell Wilson is also sitting at 31 teams beaten, and has yet to beat his old team, the Seattle Seahawks; while Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just needs a win over the Steelers to complete his 32-team run.

Then, of course, there are the players that retired just shy of achieving the feat. John Elway, who spent his entire career in Denver, obviously came up one team short, since he never beat the Broncos. Ben Roethlisberger spent his career in Pittsburgh, so he never beat the Steelers, and the same is true of Terry Bradshaw, the most famous Steelers quarterback of all time.

