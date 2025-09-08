The Paper Creators and Cast Debated That Season Finale Kiss Cliffhanger: Interview

The people behind the show explain why Ned and Mare's relationship is no Jim-and-Pam slow burn, and Michael Koman said they "talked about many different versions of that ending."

Television series creator Greg Daniels has been the chemistry cupid when it comes to crafting the perfect "will they or won't they?" couple dynamics within his series, including Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly on The Office and Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation. And now, on Peacock's The Paper, Daniels and co-creator Michael Koman (Saturday Night Live) have gifted their audiences simmering vibes between Toledo Truth Teller Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) and intrepid reporter Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei).

Across the 10 episodes of The Paper's first season, audiences watched Ned and Mare go from strangers to supportive colleagues and friends, and finally, maybe something more?

The Paper finale was written by Paul Liberstein, aka Toby on The Office

Their developing frisson exploded in the season finale, "The Ohio Journalism Awards," written by Paul Liberstein, who's best known for writing on and portraying Toby on The Office. When Mare made it crystal clear to Ned that she liked him, he made his move by initiating a passionate kiss that was so good it elicited his spontaneous, "Oh, sh--!" response and ended the season.

As with all TV couples, timing is everything. So NBC Insider grilled Daniels, Koman, and Gleeson about how they arrived at that big kiss closer, if there was debate around it, and what it implies about where Ned and Mare might go in Season 2.

Ned and Mare's kiss on The Paper: "We didn't 100% know what was gonna happen"

Ask any television writer about the correct pace in which to progress two love interests towards romance, and they'll all tell you something different. Some like to string it out for seasons, while others like to get their characters together quickly and see what happens.

In the case of The Paper's Ned and Mare, Greg Daniels and Michael Koman admitted to NBC Insider that they were debating the details all the way into the production. But it was Mare and Ned's road trip in Episode 9, "Matching Ponchos," that helped them commit to an arc.

Mare (Chelsea Frei) and Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Aaron Epstein/Peacock

"There was a lot that went on between the two characters in Episode 9," Daniels said. "And then it started to be like, 'Oh, maybe, that would be a good end of the season?'"

However, Daniels confirmed not everyone was on the same page. "The fights didn't stop at the [writers] room," he joked about their ongoing debates. "Like the day before we were shooting that [kiss], we were in the hotel room with Paul Lieberstein, who wrote it, [director] Jeff Blitz, Domhnall and Chelsea, hashing out what should happen."

"It was actually really creative fun because we didn't 100% know what was gonna happen," Daniels added.

In that debate, Gleeson told NBC Insider that he was most concerned that "there's road left to run" for Ned and Mare's stories after a kiss. "I think with that, "Oh sh--!" the thing only works if it's actually creating more problems than it's solving. Seeing Greg and Michael and Paul all figure that out with the writers' room and with us, it was a privilege to be part of those conversations and see amazing people make that happen," he said.

Koman said, "We had talked about many different versions of that ending before we all settled on something. So it was nice that the final version was a real collaboration."

Domhnall Gleeson's hopes for Ned and Mare in Season 2

We asked Gleeson what, if anything, made him pause most about Ned and Mare kissing in the finale.

"It always mattered to me that Ned was her boss, and he would really care about the fact that he was her boss. I think he doesn't even consider it, ever," the actor told NBC Insider about his character actually pursuing Mare. "It's just not on the table. But when she makes it clear to him that she's the one who's saying that it's okay, then suddenly he just goes, 'Oh no. I think I might actually really like this person.'"

"It's like, terrible news in a kind of a great way. So actually, the drama is what I thought was great," Gleeson continued. "And I thought Chelsea was amazing in those scenes. I think she's wonderful in the series generally, and I think it's a cool extra element to throw in on top of things at the end."

Domhnall Gleeson and Chelsea Frei attend the premiere of The Paper. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

At the time of filming Season 1, The Paper didn't have a second season order yet. But Gleeson said they'd still talked about potential "what if" ideas.

"[It] would have been part of the original conversations about whether it was a good idea to go there," he said of the potential romance. "But we don't know whether it's a huge mistake, or whether it's the best thing they've ever done. And they don't know that yet, either," he said of their characters. "I think that's a good place to kick off from, either way."

Is The Paper getting a second season? Yes! Peacock greenlit a Season 2 of The Office universe-set comedy just ahead of its September 4 premiere. "I really hope we come back because you can see in Greg's previous shows, Season 2 is always different to Season 1," Gleeson told NBC Insider ahead of the renewal news. "They always calibrated, they always change things, they always make it better. I think he's a genius. I think Koman is the same, and so seeing what they would calibrate [in Season 2] will be part of the excitement."

