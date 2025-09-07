The Surprising Advice That Connects Oscar Martinez's 2 Bosses in The Paper Finale

If you watched NBC's The Office at any point in its nine season run, you witnessed Dunder Mifflin accountant Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez) suffer the insanity wrought by Michael Scott (Steve Carell), the regional manager of the Scranton branch.

In the pilot episode of The Paper, Greg Daniels (Parks and Recreation) and Michael Koman's (Nathan For You) in-universe comedy, it's revealed that Nuñez gave up his political career and transferred to a new accounting position at Enervate, Dunder Mifflin's parent company home office in Toledo, Ohio.

Does Oscar find some corporate peace and quiet in Ohio?

Not even close, as he's swept into the chaos of sister company and fading newspaper, The Toledo Truth Teller, by idealistic new Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson). The Head Accountant and math guy is recruited to create Sudoku and the occasional local theater review for the arts & leisure beat. Initially adamant about not working with the same documentary crew, Oscar surprises himself by eventually giving in.

Equally surprising in The Paper season finale, "The Ohio Journalism Awards": The poignant moment in which Oscar spiritually connects his two bosses, Michael Scott and Ned Sampson.

NBC Insider talked to actor Oscar Martinez about playing the scene that's certain to have both The Office and The Paper fans up in their feels.

Michael Scott's advice for Ned Sampson, by way of Oscar Nuñez

It's no secret that Oscar Nuñez wasn't the biggest fan of Michael Scott as a boss, whether he was accidentally outing him to the whole company in The Office's "Gay Witch Hunt," or Nuñez was correcting Scott's awful grammar and terrible management style.

Luckily, the accountant finds himself building a very different rapport with Ned Sampson, the quirky yet competent EIC of the Toledo Truth Teller. Ned clearly sees and encourages Oscar's gifts — always a plus in Oscar's book — and they form a tentative friendship by the season finale.

Both are nominated for a prestigious Ohio Journalism Award; Oscar for his Mr. Digits column and Ned for the newspaper itself. As winners, they share a drink at the bar afterwards and Oscar observes how sad their boss Marv (Allan Havey) looks as he pines alone for Anne (Nancy Lenahan).

When Ned counters that Marv is just being upstanding and ethical, since Anne is both his sister-in-law and his secretary, Oscar says Marv could easily change jobs, and go after the woman he loves.

Then, Oscar serves up more wisdom: "A great man once said, 'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take'...and an idiot I once knew."

Oscar Martinez says "there's still love underneath" for Michael Scott

Of course, the great man is hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and the idiot is boss who often cited that quote, Michael Scott. Not only was Oscar's advice on point, but we're pretty certain the audience was waiting for lightning to strike him for actually saying something nice about Michael Scott.

Actor Oscar Martinez laughed at that assumption, telling NBC Insider he loved that moment because it bridged his two bosses, with Scott's sentiment inspiring Sampson to pursue his own colleague crush, Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei).

"It was great because [Oscar] has mixed feelings about, you know, maybe the parent is abusive, but you still love him," he joked about his character's complicated feelings about Michael Scott. "Like, it's still your your dad, or whatever. There's still love there underneath, whether it's out of sympathy or empathy, or whatever, so that's going on there too."

All 10 episodes of Peacock's The Paper are available to stream now.