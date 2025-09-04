The Very Best Pilot Moments | The Office

Find out what happened to everybody's favorite Scranton company in the years since The Office.

The Paper Premiere Reveals What Happened to Dunder Mifflin — from a Surprising Source

You can always count on Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration, to share helpful information.

In the opening scene of The Paper's premiere episode, the documentary crew from The Office returns to a familiar building to check up on the Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch, 20 years after they first started filming its employees. They discover that the company is no longer in the building, as the branch has closed — but Vance Refrigeration is still alive and kicking downstairs, and so is Bob Vance (Bobby Ray Shafer) himself.

The fridge expert and husband of Phyllis Vance (Phyllis Smith) informs the crew that Jim and Pam's former workplace has been replaced with a laser hair removal business.

"Dunder Mifflin...yeah, they've been gone for a while," Bob Vance says. "The One and Done guys are fine. Less drama, that's for sure."

The crew briefly visits One and Done and speaks to a receptionist who has only been there a month and has never heard of the company that used to be there.

The Scranton Dunder Mifflin office is closed and Enervate bought the company

As Bob shows us via the Chamber of Commerce website, Dunder Mifflin was purchased in 2019 by Enervate, a company located in Toledo, Ohio. A classic tale of modern capitalism.

"That's right. I remember them asking if Phyllis wanted to move to Toledo," Bob Vance recalls. "Ha! Leave Scranton for Toledo? Make me laugh."

Enervate, we quickly learn, operates out of the Truth Teller Tower in Toledo and sells "products made out of paper."

"That might be office supplies. That might be janitorial paper, which is toilet tissue, toilet seat protectors, and local newspapers," explains Ken (Tim Key), who handles strategy. "And that is in order of quality."

The cast of The Paper appears on Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

Bob Vance says Phyllis and Stanley “keep in touch”

Dunder Mifflin did, of course, create some lifelong friendships.

"Phyl and Stanley keep in touch," Vance shares. "We both have Schnoodles. Awesome dogs."

Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez) on The Paper Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) is evidently the only Dunder Mifflin employee who agreed to move to Ohio to work for Enervate. He's now Head Accountant, and a somewhat reluctant reporter on the Arts & Leisure beat at the Toledo Truth Teller. And, as he reveals in Episode 2, he's also still in touch with Stanley (Leslie David Baker). Who else is he going to call when he anonymously publishes a Sudoku in the Truth Teller?

All 10 episodes of The Paper are streaming now on Peacock.