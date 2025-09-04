The Paper’s Chelsei Frei on Mare’s Big Reaction to Ned’s “Asexual” Presumption

Oh, Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), you may be a solid Editor-in-Chief at the (fictional) Toledo Truth Teller newspaper, but you're not nearly as gifted when it comes to personal relationships!

In the first six episodes of The Paper, Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's new Peacock comedy set within The Office universe, Sampson spends a lot of time trying to get to know and best use the talents of his small, mostly-amateur newspaper staff. However, he immediately bonds with former Stars and Stripes reporter and military veteran Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei). Mare, too, has a passion for journalism and believes in Sampson's dream to keep the once venerable paper alive and thriving.

RELATED: The Paper Creator Greg Daniels on How Ned Differs from The Office's Michael Scott

However, their burgeoning trust takes a massive hit at the end of "Churnalism" and into Episode 7, "I Love You," because Sampson believes a certain high-drama Managing Editor (Sabrina Impacciatore's Esmeralda Grand).

NBC Insider sat down with Frei to ask why what happens in those episodes involving Ned, Mare and the scheming Esmerelda sets their friendship back so much.

Ned and Mare's "asexual" mix-up further complicates their friendship

Up to this point in The Paper season, Ned's been focused on trying to get the best out of his challenging staff and meager corporate budget, and he's accomplished many of his goals because of Mare's support and aptitude as a reporter.

RELATED: The Paper Premiere Reveals What Happened to Dunder Mifflin — from a Surprising Source

Not helping Sampson at all: Esmerelda Grand and her cohort Ken Davies (Tim Key). So when Esmeralda convinces Ned that Mare is "asexual" and wants to be treated as such — in order to make him nervous around her, of course — Ned acts on that tip and makes everything even more awkward in the office.

Mare (Chelsea Frei) and Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

When the lie finally comes out, Ned and Mare are both embarrassed. But Frei also emphasized that Mare is especially disappointed for two reasons.

RELATED: Allan Havey Had a Role on The Office Before Playing The Paper's CEO Marv Putnam

"I think it's more so that he didn't feel comfortable to talk to her about it," Frei said of her character's post-reveal reaction. "I think they very quickly create this bond where there's a lot of transparency and trust. And I think the fact that he just so immediately believes something that Esmeralda told him, it's just incredibly hurtful."

Chelsea Frei attends the premiere of The Paper. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

And then there's the heart hurt, which Frei says also hits Mare hard.

"The idea that he perhaps hasn't even been thinking of the idea of what their relationship could be in any form, or, asked her a personal question," Frei said, is also disappointing. "I think it was all kinds of hurtful and kind of brings her back [to the start]. The entire season, she's bringing her walls down, and I think that brings them up again."

Stream all 10 episodes of The Paper on Peacock now.