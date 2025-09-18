Peacock's original series set in The Office universe has been so well received, it's joining NBC's slate of fall comedies.

The Paper Is Coming to NBC! How to Watch The Office-Related Show on TV This Fall

Start spreading the news: Peacock original series The Paper is coming to NBC!

Season 1 of the comedy series starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore debuted September 4 on the streamer. The 10-episode drop was so well received by critics and fans alike, it's joining the network's 2025 fall lineup.

In November, The Paper joins a robust slate of NBC comedies that includes new series Stumble as well as St. Denis Medical and Reba McEntire's Happy's Place, which are both returning for Season 2.

Set in the same universe as long-running favorite The Office, the same documentary crew is now back to chronicle the team behind struggling newspaper The Toledo Truth Teller, led by new editor-in-chief Ned Sampson (Gleeson). The show follows Sampson and his colorful coworkers, who include former Scranton resident Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez), providing a connecting thread between the old show and the new.

"Knowing how much The Office was beloved by a broadcast audience when it aired on NBC, we wanted to give The Paper a similar opportunity to connect,” Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming at NBCU Entertainment, said in a statement. Of the strategic jump from the streaming platform to broadcast, Katz added, “One of the strengths of our company is meeting fans where they are by delivering shows across multiple platforms to maximize exposure and engagement.”

How to watch The Paper this fall on NBC

Watch the premiere of the paper on NBC on Monday, November 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will air weekly.

Mare (Chelsea Frei) and Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Aaron Epstein/Peacock

Audiences may find that new boss Ned has a significantly different than Oscar's previous boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell). Greg Daniels, who co-created both series, told NBC Insider that choice was in part because "You can't redo something that is so classic."

That said, "I do think that Ned carries a lot of comedy," co-creator Michael Koman told NBC Insider. "As we continued to film, we found these different moves of Domhnall's that were great, and that just kind of came as he kept exploring the character."

The cast of The Paper appears on Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

Gleeson is joined by an equally-hilarious cast including Emmy nominee Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Tim Key, Eric Rahill, Alex Edelman, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Ramona Young. Like The Office, several members of the show including Rahill and Edelman also write episodes, while Ikumelo, who plays Adelola, was the show's script editor in Season 1.

Is The Paper renewed for a Season 2? Yes! Peacock announced the show's renewal just ahead of its original streaming premiere. Once you've watched The Paper, head right back to NBC Insider to learn more about the making of the show — and buckle up for Season 2!