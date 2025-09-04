The Paper’s “Church and State” Episode Reveals Ned’s Secret Second Personality

"The notion that [Ned] once thought it was cool as well, I think, is just shocking," Gleeson told NBC Insider of his character's The Wolf of Wall Street-inspired persona.

Episode 8 of Peacock's The Paper revealed a whole new side of Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson).

The teams at both of Enervate's companies, Softees and the Toledo Truth Teller, found themselves in a complicated crisis. The Man Mitt — Softees' popular flushable wet wipe glove — turned out to be nearly indestructible. So when a city block was hit with a clogged sewage pipe full of intact Man Mitts, the TTT got a story and Softees got a PR nightmare. Problem is, it's not exactly good business to slam the parent company on the front page.

Strategy manager Ken (Tim Key) is adamant that Ned can't publish the story, but Ned believes so firmly in journalistic integrity that he threatens to quit over the whole ordeal. In fact, he does quit, but only briefly.

Early in the episode, Mare (Chelsea Frei) and Nicole (Ramona Young) discover a Softees motivational video that reveals Ned as the former top toilet paper salesman, with slicked-back hair and a scary knack for selling things. This gives Mare the great idea to pull Ned back in to help fix the entire situation.

Pulling off their plan, Ned becomes a whole different man: a sales superhero who loves to yell "Boom!" and is totally into Ultimate Frisbee.

"You looked like you, but like 25 percent more oily," Mare tells Ned. "You looked flammable."

"You looked like if bottle service was a person," Nicole adds.

Mare even told him, "You looked like if Draco Malfoy had a cocaine problem," which is particularly offensive because Ned is a Weasley through and through.

"Sometimes the best way to serve the paper is by publishing an important story," Ned says at the end of the episode, shifting back to his journalist self. "Sometimes it's by quitting. And sometimes it is by selling a boatload of rebranded kitchen wipes. Today, it was all three."

Domnhall Gleeson confirms the inspiration for Ned's salesman persona

"What I loved about it was that it was a different side to his character that we had no idea about from before," Gleeson told NBC Insider regarding developing Ned's past-life persona.

If Ned's slick look reminded you of movies like Wall Street and The Wolf of Wall Street, Gleeson says that was the hair and makeup department's intention. And the sales people at Enervate are very impressed.

"The notion that [Ned] once thought it was cool as well, I think, is just shocking," Gleeson laughed.

Ken Ontario (Tim Key) and Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) appears on The Paper Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

Ned's work bestie Mare (Chelsea Frei) doesn't quite know what to make of it. "That's a new thing for Mare, and I think her reaction to it really hurts his feelings," Gleeson told NBC Insider. "So that was the fun thing to play in that particular episode.

"Also, showing the sort of guy he used to be when he's so sort of gross, but effective at it," he added. "Finding out that's where he's come from, you sort of understand more why he's so keen to be a good journalist. He's trying to leave an aspect of himself behind. But he is a little prince."

Referring to Ned's rich-kid background, Gleeson said, "He is quite cocky in some ways, and so it was nice to bring that out in that episode."



Additional reporting by Tara Bennett.