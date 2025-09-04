The show's creators explain how LOST alumni Josh Holloway became a part of their catfishing scheme, saying "he worked so well."

The Paper Creators Explain How They Got [SPOILER] to Appear in Episode 5, "Scam Alert"

In "Scam Artist," the fifth episode of Peacock's The Paper, a local detective briefs the Toledo Truth Teller staff about a catfishing scam that's preying on local dating app users.

Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) and the rest of his staff quickly recognize that Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) has an uncomfortable reaction to the details of the scam, giving away that she might be a victim.

Thinking it's an incredible way into a multi-part investigative story for the paper, Ned tries to gain her trust to participate. But once confronted, Esmerelda refuses to admit she's being scammed by a hot guy named Jarson who happens to look just like famous television and film actor Josh Holloway of Colony and LOST fame.

Esmeralda's refusal to believe that Jarson is a liar gets the staff obsessed with discovering the truth about her beyond suss online "boyfriend."

NBC Insider asked series creators Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman (Saturday Night Live, Nathan for You) how they came to snag Holloway as their Jarson, and why he best fulfilled the brief to be Esmerelda's dream man.

RELATED: The Paper Creator Greg Daniels on How Ned Differs from The Office's Michael Scott

How casting Josh Holloway in the cameo shaped the plot of "Scam Alert"

When you have the entire tapestry of hot male actors to choose from to embody their Jarson in "Scam Alert," where do you even start?

When NBC Insider asked Daniels and Koman that very question, they admitted they can't exactly remember how they honed in on Holloway to be their guy. In the episode, Holloway appears in two Cameo videos. One helps confirm the scam, and then a follow-up video finally gets Esmerelda to let go of her Jarson dreams.

RELATED: Who Is Sabrina Impacciatore? All About the Actress Who Plays The Paper's Esmeralda

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) and Nicole (Ramona Young) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

"Maybe Sabrina suggested it, but I don't remember," Koman admitted to NBC Insider.

"What I remember is, that you're talking about different possibilities and when you do that, it's like, 'Well, if you did this person, then you're writing this version,'" he said of why choosing that specific guest star impacts the overall writing direction of the episode.

"You're kind of spinning this wheel. So then when it was Josh Holloway, it's like, he's so good looking that a picture of him on [Esmerelda's] computer screen would certainly look good," Koman continued. "And then, if she's looking at footage of his show [LOST], there was footage of him getting the hell beaten out of him that she could enjoy at the end of the episode. [Holloway] had a bunch of components. And if it was somebody else, maybe the scenes wouldn't have been the same. But he worked so well."

Daniels added with a laugh, "Also, Esmeralda is pretty narcissistic, and the idea that she could pull Josh Holloway fits nicely with her character."

All 10 episodes of The Paper are streaming on Peacock now.