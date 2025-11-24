Your First Look at The Traitors Season 4!

TOLEDO, OH—After the Toledo Truth Teller published a bombshell article, sources confirmed that absolutely no one was shaken by the finding that a local mattress store’s price-matching program is a scam.

How to Watch Watch The Paper on Mondays at 8:30/9:30c on NBC and stream the full series on Peacock.

The article, which was the result of an investigation by Ned Sampson and Mare Pritti, failed to ruffle any feathers despite being “the best thing the Truth Teller has published in years, except for maybe that very detailed ad from the lady trying to sell her couch,” according to Pritti.

Pritti and Sampson reportedly spent the afternoon at a local mattress store where an employee, who described them as having “very weird energy for a pair of scientists, which is what they said they were,” initially stonewalled them before disappearing into the back, allowing the journalists to call a mattress supplier from the employee’s phone and confirm that the store was being dishonest about its price match guarantee.

“This is local journalism at its best,” said Sampson, who recently took over as Editor-in-Chief at the Truth Teller and has since undertaken the challenge of training his non-journalist staff members to be reporters. “Maybe we didn’t make a big splash, but I had the best day I’ve had in a long time—isn’t that what journalism is all about?”

RELATED: New Toledo Truth Teller EIC Disrupts Publication’s Proud Tradition of Clickbait

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned in Episode 3 of The Paper, "Buddy and the Dude." Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

“It was pretty exhilarating,” said Pritti, who was reportedly weighing whether to accept a position with Radisson Hotels. “I’m kind of sad to be leaving…I mean, not that I’m leaving. Unless… have you heard anything?”

“Don’t tell Ned I said that,” Pritti added.

Despite Sampson and Pritti’s enthusiasm, others were not as excited about the mattress store report.

“Of course Ned and Mare wanted to write about the bed—they are into each other sexually,” said Managing Editor Esmeralda Grand. “Ned thinks Mare is a beautiful woman even though she looks like a pile of shirts and Mare is so sad that she likes Ned even though he is like a ghost man.”

Mare (Chelsea Frei) and Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Aaron Epstein/Peacock

“Ned should have just published my story about a guy who got kicked out of a store for putting a vacuum down his pants even though that’s clearly a funny joke,” said accountant and volunteer reporter Adam Cooper. Cooper is a top contributor to The Also News, an alternative paper published and distributed only within the Enervate company office favoring stories that “aren’t right for the Truth Teller because they contain no facts or actual sources,” according to Sampson.

The mattress investigation did, however, have an impact on one of the Truth Teller’s most important readers, Enervate CEO Marv Putnam.

Tim Key as Ken, Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Allan Havey as Marv, Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez in The Paper Episode 3, "Buddy and the Dude." Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

“This is the kind of original reporting I hope we’ll get more of now that Ned is here,” said Putnam. The funds to pay for Sampson’s budget, Putnam confirmed, had been freed up by accountant Oscar Martinez. The Scranton transplant noticed that a budget item labeled “warehouse” was actually a furnished condo for Enervate strategist Ken Davies.

“If Ned keeps this up, we might even let him hire reporters,” Putnam added.

This article is fiction, but the fact that The Paper is now airing Mondays on NBC is 100% true.