There's a Sweet Office Easter Egg in The Paper's Second Episode

Oscar hasn't completely left his old life behind, despite his new job on the Peacock comedy.

You never forget an old friend, especially if you bonded over the span of years together in the world's most chaotic workplace.

In The Paper Episode 2, Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) dipped a toe into the journalism world when he "anonymously" submitted a Sudoku puzzle to be included in the first revamped issue of the Toledo Truth Teller. Followed by the same camera crew for a decade on The Office, he wasn't interested in being part of a second documentary, but decided that he wanted to be part of the paper. Oscar confirms that he's the puzzle's creator in the episode tag.

As a stack of issues is delivered to a newsstand, Oscar picks one up and snaps a picture of the Sudoku before making a call.

"Did you get my text?" he says into the phone. "I made it! It's in today's paper. Well, is it too easy? Is it too hard? Ha, maybe too easy for you, Stanley."

Oscar and his former Dunder Mifflin coworker keep talking from there, though we can't hear what they're saying. It's just nice to know they're still good friends who love puzzles.

Oscar and Stanley have a history of loving puzzles on The Office

In one of Stanley's most infamous moments on The Office, the pretzel-loving salesman played by Leslie David Baker was hard at work on a crossword puzzle during a meeting. In Season 4, Episode 16, Michael was asking for ideas on how to "energize" the office in response to Pam "giving up" by wearing glasses. While Andy and Jim competed to suggest new voicemail message ideas, Stanley focused on his puzzle. Michael kept badgering him, Stanley said no, Michael asked a couple more times and Stanley loudly asked, "Did I stutter?"

That line became the title of the episode and a defining moment for Stanley, because no one comes between a man and his crossword puzzle.

Oscar was a founding member of Dunder Mifflin's Finer Things Club, and frequently competed in trivia nights at a local gay bar. He was a whiz at Scrabble, skilled at origami, and loved nothing more than to always be right. Puzzle maker for the Toledo Truth Teller might just be his perfect job.

Phyllis also stays in touch with Stanley after The Office

In the first episode, Bob Vance (,Vance Refrigeration) revealed that while Dunder Mifflin was bought out by the company Enervate, his wife Phyllis still keeps in touch with Stanley. They all own Schnoodles, which are Poodles mixed with Schnauzers. Is Stanley the most popular employee from Dunder Mifflin? So far, yes!

