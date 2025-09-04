Melvin Gregg & Ramona Young on The Paper Episode That Launches Detrick & Nicole’s Ship

In getting to know the Toledo Truth Teller staffers at the heart of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's The Paper mockumentary sitcom, viewers will invariably find a few possible couples to root for.

Season 1's primary will-they-or-won't-they ship is new Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) and his intrepid reporter, Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei). But running parallel is the burgeoning romance between another two coworkers: ad sales guy Detrick Moore (Melvin Gregg) and circulation specialist Nicole Lee (Ramona Young), which starts to take shape in "Buddy and the Dude" and has a major a moment caught on drone camera in Episode 4's mid-credits scene.

NBC Insider sat down with Gregg and Young, who shared the moment they felt their character chemistry click in earnest — and what might be in store for the coworkers in The Paper Season 2. Warning: Spoilers for The Paper Season 1 finale await toward the end of this article!

RELATED: The Paper Premiere Reveals What Happened to Dunder Mifflin — from a Surprising Source

Melvin Gregg unpacks Detrick and Nicole's romantic moment in Episode 3

While Gleeson and Frei are tasked with stoking the chemistry between Ned and Mare from the very first episode, and Detrick and Nicole's onscreen kiss happens in Episode 4, Gregg and Young agreed that "Buddy and the Dude" was their first real opportunity to develop something meaningful between Detrick and Nicole.

"In that sequence, when we were doing two truths and one lie, it was our first time really getting a chance to talk to each other," Gregg said of their characters. "It was different from what we had done in the show before, because it was a lot of ensemble pieces where one person says something in a group conversation."

"Being able to have an intimate back-and-forth was very good for us, in building our chemistry as actors and for our characters too," Gregg continued. "To go, 'Okay, we have things in common. We have banter that works.' I feel like it was an exciting sequence for the characters."

RELATED: There's a Sweet Office Easter Egg in The Paper's Second Episode

Young agreed, and said it also revealed to the audience, and Detrick, a source of Nicole's reticence around everyone. "When I exposed to his character that I had dated a married man prior, I feel like that's a huge reason why Nicole is the way that she is. I thought that was really telling," she told NBC Insider.

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore), Nicole (Ramona Young), and Detrick (Melvin Gregg) having a conversation on The Paper Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

What does The Paper finale episode mean for Detrick and Nicole?

In the Season 1 finale, "The Ohio Journalism Awards," Nicole's insistence to Detrick that they're not dating, and that he should take another shot with the local meteorologist, results in a heartbreaking moment where he finally listens to Nicole's professed lack of interest and they part ways. Of course, be careful what you wish for in love and war, because we later hear Nicole sobbing in Mare's hotel room.

Was that the best ending for this mismatched couple?

"I personally really ship Detrick and Nicole," Young shared. "But I also have to say, our breakup scene was really fun to shoot."

Ramona Young and Melvin Gregg attend The Paper Premiere. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

Gregg agreed but added, "I didn't know we were shooting it that day. They were like, "Yeah, you've got to shoot this scene," and I'm like, 'What?' But I think that's good too because you don't overthink it. It's just like, whatever emotions we have here, we'll find it. I have to listen and respond."

"I've seen it," Gregg said of that season finale scene. "[Ramona] hasn't seen it, but I think it plays well. I think was a good culmination of everything that had happened prior, because they're both unsure. It's a lot of missteps, so they're never on the same page. Ironically, [it's] the first time they've been on the same page!"

RELATED: Here's Where You've Seen The Paper's Domhnall Gleeson Before

"Even though they're at odds, they have open communication to express, this is how I'm feeling. It was a moment that was very much needed between the two of them that I felt like they avoided," Gregg added. "So, I think it's good for both of them. They'll both come out the other end better because of it." We're sure to find out when the show returns for Season 2.

Stream all 10 episodes of The Paper on Peacock now.