Melvin Gregg & Ramona Young on Filming That Sick Scene in The Paper's “Churnalism” Ep

Episode 6 of Peacock's new series found the staff trying their hand at product reviews, with hilariously horrifying results.

Imagine you have a crush on someone at work...now, imagine having to endure the most embarrassing possible scenario alongside that person.

Whatever you conjured up almost certainly can't beat the nightmarish scenario that The Paper writer and actor Eric Rahill dreamed up for characters Detrick Moore (Melvin Gregg) and Nicole Lee (Ramona Young) in "Churnalism."

Both are younger staff at the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper; Detrick sells ads and Nicole manages circulation. Under the new management of idealist Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), the pair have gotten to know each other better, and are even secretly hooking up by the end of Episode 4. It's cute and cautious...and then suddenly it wasn't, in the wake of what we'll call Nicole's kombucha crisis.

NBC Insider got the chance to ask Gregg and Young about the outrageous vomit scene they had to play, in which the tentative couple experiences something truly gnarly.

Did Melvin Gregg and Ramona Young really throw up on The Paper?

Well, Gregg told NBC Insider that he didn't not throw up IRL. The actors — particularly Young — truly went through it to nail the scene.

When Ned assigns everyone in the TTT staff to review a product to gin up their click traffic, Nicole makes the huge mistake of choosing room-temperature kombucha. Detrick is worried and when she goes home early not feeling well, he shows up to check on her.

What ensues in poor Nicole's bathroom is both hilarious and heinous as she starts vomiting so violently that Detrick also gets sick, and throws up on her.

It's extreme physical comedy new to the season's vibe, and certainly new to these tentative sweethearts.

"Well, luckily, it wasn't real throw-up," Young deadpanned about the sequence. "I think it was like canned soup. But Melvin did actually have to act throw-up on me."

Gregg countered, "I wouldn't say it's not real throw-up. I regurgitated what it was that I had swallowed before."

Asked how they even approached getting through that scene, Gregg laughed and said, "It was a lot of pressure because you can't just say, 'Cut!' You gotta get it right. It's high stakes."

Ramona Young and Melvin Gregg attend The Paper Premiere. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

"I think the first time, I did it really well," Gregg remembered. "It was like projectile vomit. But something was off, so we couldn't use any of it because it's just one take. So then the second time...it's like doing a stunt, and I'm not a stunt performer. I feel bad saying it was tough, because she was actually getting throw-up on her head," he said looking at Young. "But I had to commit so it was like, going down her face and she was turned around. And I was acting like it did happen."

To that, Young just looked at him and said, "It was hitting my eyeballs."

Yet at the end of the episode, Detrick tells the documentary crew it was "a great night." So fear not, Detrole shippers! If a couple can get through that, they can get through anything.



All 10 episodes of The Paper are streaming on Peacock now.