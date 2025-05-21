The Paper: Cast, Guest Stars for Greg Daniels' Peacock Series Set in The Office Universe

A Three-Way Elimination Comes Down to the Wire | Yes, Chef! | NBC

In the final season of NBC’s The Office (now streaming on Peacock), the documentary aired, and the officemates regrouped for the post-broadcast panel. Then the documentary crew set out in search of a new subject. They found it in a historic Midwestern newspaper called The Toledo Truth Teller, and the publisher struggling to revive it with volunteer reporters.

That’s the setup for The Paper an upcoming mockumentary from Greg Daniels (co-creator of the American The Office) and Michael Koman (Nathan For You), set in the same universe as The Office. Details about the show are still sparse, but the recruiting department has been busy, and the desks are starting to fill up. We now have a growing list of stars and guest stars who will appear in the show’s first season.

On The Office, some of your favorite characters on screen were also writing the episodes behind the camera, and that’s also true this time around. The Paper features a diverse cast of talented writers, actors, and comedians. Some of them are old hats with dozens of credits and others are relative newcomers ready to leave their mark on television. Let’s get familiar with the actors populating the show, while we wait to find out more about the characters they’ll play.

Meet the cast of NBC’s The Paper, set in the Universe of The Office

Oscar Nuñez

Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 2 Episode 17. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Ban

Fans of The Office will recognize Oscar Martinez right away. Played by actor Oscar Nuñez, the character showed up throughout all nine seasons of the original show. Throughout the series, Oscar kept the office financials in check as the most reliable member of the accounting department. He's a no-nonsense numbers guy who was often frustrated by the antics of his officemates. Now, the documentary crew is catching up with Oscar at his new gig working for The Toledo Truth Teller.

Nunez was tight-lipped during a recent The Office cast reunion with Today, saying only, "They're still editing stuff. More will be revealed, as my wife likes to say. Yes, it's exciting."

Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Domhnall Gleeson got his start in entertainment directing short films before shifting some of his efforts in front of the camera. He’s best known for dramatic roles including Caleb in Alex Garland’s sci-fi horror Ex Machina, Tim Lake in the time traveling romance About Time, and the ever-frustrated General Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Notably, Gleeson also played serial killer Sam Fortner opposite The Office’s Steve Carell in the 2022 psychological thriller The Patient.

Sabrina Impacciatore

Sabrina Impacciatore attends the NBCUniversal Upfronts on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Art Streiber/NBCUniversal

Sabrina Impacciatore studied at the Actor’s Studio in New York and started working professionally on television before making her film debut in 1999. She was nominated for the David di Donatello Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Napoleon and Me (2006) and again for Miss F (2007). She was also awarded Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, along with the rest of the cast of The White Lotus, by the Screen Actors Guild, in 2023; Impacciatore played Valentina, she was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy for the role.

Chelsea Frie

Chelsea Frei at "The Life List" New York Premiere held at The Plaza Hotel on March 25, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety

Chelsea Frie graduated from New York University before beginning a career in acting. She starred in Sideswiped and gained prominence for her performance in the title role of Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter. She provided the voice of the bully Bethany in the 2019 animated family film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Now she’s joining a failed newspaper in an as-yet unknown role.

Melvin Gregg

Melvin Gregg attends the "MACRO Pre-Oscars Party" at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Melvin Gregg got his start making short comedy sketches on Vine, pulling in more than 7 million followers before the platform declined. Fortunately, Gregg transitioned from shortform online content to roles in movies and television. He’s known for playing Demarcus Tillman in American Vandal, Erick Scott in High Flying Bird, Drew Miller in Snowfall, and Marcus Parrish in The Way Back.

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Gbemisola Ikumelo attends "The BAFTA TV Tea Party" at The Maybourne, Beverly Hills on September 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gbemisola Ikumelo is an actor, comedian, and writer who’s been performing all her life. She trained at the National Youth Theatre as a teenager, before training at the Queen Margaret University School of Drama. Ikumel is known for roles in Sunny D, the BBC sketch comedy show Famalam, and A League of Their Own. She also won a BAFTA for Brain in Gear and serves as a writer on The Paper.

Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman attends the "2025 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM" event on March 31, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alex Edelman is a touring comic who won a 2024 special Tony Award and an Emmy Award for the Off-Broadway production of Just for Us. Edelman also serves as a writer on the upcoming show.

Ramona Young

Ramona Young at the "2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future" at Chateau Marmont on October 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: River Callaway/Variety

Ramona Young graduated from California State University, Los Angeles and, later, Playhouse West. She’s known for the role of Kaya in SYFY’s Z Nation, the voice of Bliss in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and a nonplussed store clerk in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. She also appeared in Legends of Tomorrow as Mona Wu and Never Have I Ever, from The Office star Mindy Kaling.

Tim Key

Tim Key attends Sundance Film Festival at The Vulture Spot on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Tim Key is a comedian, actor, and screenwriter. He won the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2009 and was a panelist on the first season of Taskmaster. After departing the panelist chair, Key remained on as a Task Consultant. He also delivered comedy chops as himself on an episode of Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The Guest Stars of NBC’s The Paper

Eric Rahill

Eric Rahill Photo: Andrew Thomas

Eric Rahill is a relative newcomer to the small screen, with only a few credits in shows like The Bear, Rap World, and Let’s Start a Cult. He’s bringing his acting and writing skills to The Paper.

Duane Shepard Sr.

Duane Shepard Sr. has been active for years, working in a number of television and video game roles. He’s known for roles in everything from ER, Scrubs, and My Name is Earl to Parks and Recreation and dozens more, not to mention providing voices in video games like Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Allan Havey

Allan Havey attends the "EcoLuxe Pre-Awards Party" on September 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alison Buck/WireImage

Allan Havey has been a stand-up comic since the early ‘80s and was even considered to replace David Letterman on Late Night. He hosted his own show called Night After Night with Allan Havey and has shown up in Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Sarah Silverman Program and more. Interestingly, Havey played a character called Mr. Bruegger in two episodes of The Office, Season 9. It’s unclear if there is any overlap between that character and this one.

Nate Jackson

Nate Jackson attends the "NOHO Comedy Festival" at Ha Ha Cafe Comedy Club on May 15, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Nate Jackson is a comedian, actor, and writer known for contributions to Tosh.O, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spirited, and more.

Mo Welch

Mo Welch attends the "30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mo Welch is an actor, comedian, and writer who trained with Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade, both of which have historically been pipelines for professional writers and comedians. A significant portion of your favorite Saturday Night Live performers came from those same outfits. She’s performed on Conan and racked up dozens of writing and acting credits. Welch will also serve as a writer on the show.

Nancy Lenehan

Nancy Lenehan at the premiere of "Night Swim" held at Hotel Figueroa on January 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Salangsang/Variety

Nancy Lenahan made her film debut in Smokey and the Bandit II and later appeared in Pleasantville, Catch Me if You Can, and others. She’s also known for roles in V, The Twilight Zone, Alf, Quantum Leap (the original), Superstore, A League of Their Own, The Boys, and more.

Molly Ephraim

Molly Ephraim attends the "2nd Annual HCA TV Awards" at The Beverly Hilton on August 14, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Molly Ephriam hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, not far from the mean streets of Scranton. On screen, she’s appeared in Halt and Catch Fire, Last Man Standing, A League of Their Own, Modern Family, and more.

Tracy Letts

Tracy Letts attends the "2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards" on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tracy Letts started acting at the Steppenwolf Theatre before hitting Broadway with his play August: Osage County in 2007, for which he received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Play. Letts also received a Tony for Best Actor in a Play for his role in the revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? On television, Letts has appeared in Seinfeld, Judging Amy, Prison Break, and more. He's also had film roles in Ghostbuster: Afterlife, Saturday Night, and others.

Where can you watch the The Paper, NBC's new show set in The Office universe? The Paper is set to premiere on Peacock in September 2025. A precise premiere date has not yet been announced. While The Paper takes us outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania and the world of Dunder Mifflin, it will share some of the same DNA by being "filmed by the same documentary crew" and feature at least one returning character: Oscar Martinez.

The Paper is co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. Ricky Gervais and Steven Merchant (co-creators of the original U.K. The Office) serve as executive producers.

Keep an eye on NBC Insider for updates and information as it becomes available. In the meantime, you can always watch the entirety of The Office and the superfan extended cuts, streaming right now on Peacock.