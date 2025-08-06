The Osso Brothers' Incredible Acro Gymnastics AGT Audition Is Olympic Level (VIDEO)

The Osso Brothers Deliver Hand Balancing Like You've Never Seen It Before! | AGT 2025

At four years apart, Vsevolod and Yaroslav Osso worked together for a brilliant and surprising Audition.

First stop AGT, next stop the Olympics?

19-year-old Vsevolod Osso and his younger brother, 14-year-old Yaroslav Osso — who grew up in Kazakhstan but now live in California — said at their America's Got Talent Audition that they want to bring their sport, acrobatics, to the Olympic Games.

"When we lived in Kazakhstan, everybody that we knew did our sport... here... everybody does football or plays basketball," explained Vsevolod. "I’m not hating on any of those sports, those are great, but I want to get this sport into Olympics."

For their performance, the brothers began by posing back to back with their arms crossed while dressed in everyday street clothes. But once they got going, it was clear they were total pros, with Vsevolod lifting and flipping his brother into the air, Yaroslav balanced on one hand, on his brother's shoulder, and made it look easy, which it couldn't have been.

Osso Brothers appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Osso brothers got a standing ovation from the Judges

They ended their routine the way they began it, posing with big smiles, then shared a triumphant hug. "Well done, boys," said Simon Cowell.

"I absolutely loved it. It was shocking. I didn’t expect it," said Mel B., reflecting, "My sister was five years younger than me and we really didn’t get on. But clearly you both get on and you trust each other." Answered Vsevolod, "Yes, we love each other." Aww.

Howie Mandel added, "What you’re doing is amazing. We see people who are balancers and strength Acts all the time but we’ve never seen it with young people like this."

Sofía Vergara agreed, telling the boys, "I love that you guys are siblings, everything was flawless and it was nerve wracking."

Cowell was totally impressed, telling them, "I thought you were two little caterpillars who turned into butterflies. Two regular brothers: Cute, nice. And then you turned into that."

Osso Brothers appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Everyone's in love with the Osso brothers

Online, fans have had the same reaction. The top comment on their Audition on YouTube reads, "Wow, these brothers gave a brilliant performance. The difficulty involved and practice it would have taken to achieve that high standard is to be truly admired."

Another commenter added some context, writing, "Awesome job! Here in Europe, they call this 'acro' and one of my students competed in it. They kept at it and made it to the European Championships, representing The Netherlands. It really should be an Olympic sport. All the best to these brothers!!"