Dunder Mifflin is no more, but the bond between employees never fades.

The Office Reunion! Rainn Wilson & Jenna Fischer Show Pam and Dwight are Actually Besties (PICS)

The Office stars Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) and Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) proved as much earlier in the week after meeting up for lunch before recording an episode of the Office Ladies podcast, which the latter hosts with fellow cast member Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin).

"In case you were wondering, she had breakfast for lunch. I had a salad because I’m too chubby," Wilson wrote on Instagram (check out the post below), describing Fischer as "one of my favorite people on the planet." He continued: "This amazing, gorgeous woman I first met at our office audition call back in late 2003! Can you believe it!? Dwight and Pam forever! #Dwam."

No other details about the meal were revealed, but the world wants to know: were any beets involved?!

The picture received plenty of love in the comments from Fischer, Kinsey, and even Fischer's ex-husband, James Gunn (former writer-director of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and now head of the rebooted DC Universe at Warner Bros.).

The Office stars Rainn Wilson & Jenna Fischer reunite

The Paper, a brand-new series set in the same universe as The Office, is set to debut on Peacock this September.