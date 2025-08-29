The Office Cast Had an Epic Reunion at The Paper Premiere

The Paper hits Peacock September 4, and it's in the same universe as The Office.

Some familiar faces attended the premiere of The Paper, and fans can't get enough of one epic photo booth moment.

The Paper's recent Season 1 premiere party looked like it was a blast. All the stars showed up and out for the event, which included a photo booth that captured some fun moments. Peacock recently shared an Instagram of snaps taken in the booth, and they're such a delight. The Paper's stars, including Domhnall Gleeson, Melvin Gregg, and Sabrina Impacciatore, all took some A+ shots together. And in the last slide of the carousel, fans will see a little Office reunion happened in the booth, too. Ellie Kemper, Creed Bratton, Paul Lieberstein, Kate Flannery, and Oscar Nunez posed for a great photo booth shot that will have fans feeling nostalgic. See all the photos here.

Nunez is actually the link between The Office and The Paper. He reprises his role as Oscar Martinez on The Paper — and judging by the show's trailer, his character isn't too happy about being filmed at work again by the same documentary crew.

How does The Paper fit into the overall Office universe?

Barry (Duane Shepard Sr.) and Oscar (Oscar Nunez) appear in The Paper Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

So, what can fans expect when The Paper premieres September 4 on Peacock?

While it's not a true sequel or spinoff, The Paper exists in the same universe as The Office. During a recent appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, series creator Greg Daniels (who adapted the British version of The Office for American TV) explained that the opening scenes of The Paper present this concept for viewers.

"It starts with [the crew] trying to find out what's up with Dunder Mifflin, and they find out some stuff, and it leads them in a new direction to a different city. And in the different city, they stumble upon this historic newspaper, which has kind of turned into a ghost newspaper," he said. "That's when some other company buys a local newspaper and fires all the reporters and keeps it going by selling ads, but they just print wire stories. So they see this, and they go, 'Oh, that's an interesting subject for a documentary.'"

"It's a new documentary by the same crew," Daniels continued, prompting Conan O'Brien to clarify, "It's not a reboot, it's nothing like that." Even still, fans of The Office will love what's in store on The Paper.