Inside the Messoudi Brothers’ "Sexy" and "Frightening" Nearly-Naked Knife Act (VIDEO)

The knife-throwing duo had even better luck their second time around on America's Got Talent , scoring a Golden Buzzer.

You've never seen juggling like this before.

The Messoudi brothers are back and better than ever. After their Season 14 three-man balancing act sent them to the Semi-Finals on America's Got Talent, they became twice as determined to show America their talent, and spent the past six years developing a juggling routine that's as impressive as it is dangerous. And you can see it all, before the full Season 20, Episode 2 even airs on June 2, right here on NBC Insider with a special early release.

They previewed the trick across the pond, stripping down to Union Jack boxer-briefs while doing a complicated club juggling routine on Britain's Got Talent in 2024. But for America, they pulled out all the stops, switching the flags to American, trading clubs for knives, and not only undressing, but re-dressing, while keeping the juggling going.

They more than pulled it off, earning a standing ovation from the audience and nothing but praise from the Judges. Simon Cowell called the pair "breathtaking," admitting theirs "might be the only time I’ve ever liked a juggling Act" because '"it felt different."

"Can I just say, having seen you before, I didn’t think you’d be able to top it," added Mel B., joking, "It was really frightening to watch you take [your clothes] off, which has never happened before that I’ve been scared of that, but I was scared for you to put them back on."

She then stood up and was in the middle of telling them how perfect they were when Sofía Vergara shouted "No!" — but it was too late. Mel B. hit the Golden Buzzer, making the Messoudi Brothers' dreams come true at the same time she dashed Vergara's. Guess the Emmy-nominee will have to find another Act to buzz! Backstage, Mel B. called the brothers and their Act "terrifyingly sexy," an apt description.

All about the last time the Messoudi Brothers were on AGT

During Season 14 in 2019, the Messoudi Brothers took their acrobatics Act all the way to the Semi-Finals, but unfortunately, didn't get enough votes to go any further.

Messoudi Brothers appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 2 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"So guys, we didn’t make it to the final but what a ride it has been! 😍 Once again we would like to thank the @agt team for all the hard work you have done, you guys really pushed us to be something that we could only dream of and I’m sure you guys have changed our lives forever! We appreciate you🙏 To all our fans we thank you dearly for the love and support that you have shown us and continue showing, we hope we have the pleasure to entertain you all live one day!! 🔥 Congratulations to the 5 amazing talents that made it through to the finals, you all deserve it so very much! 💪," they wrote on Instagram at the time.

That year's winner was musician Kodi Lee.

"We gave our best to it and all of a sudden the light goes out on you. It was heart breaking," they reflected of their previous experience during their 2025 Audition. "We always regretted not making it to the Final, and then when we heard that it was season twenty, it was like this is the perfect time to come back. We have unfinished business here. So we spent the last six years developing something completely new. There’s a lot on the line of us. This is definitely the most important Act that we’ve ever performed."

What happened to the third Messoudi brother?

There are three Messoudi brothers: Karim, Soffien and Yassin, who all competed together in 2019. They boys sometimes perform with their dad, too! However, Yassin was not part of the juggling Act they took to Season 20.

Soffien and Karim explained that Yassin has two kids, so sometimes he takes time off from the group. And especially because knife juggling is dangerous, it made sense for him to sit this trick out.

They promised that he'd be "very happy" to see his two brothers succeed without him, even if Cowell doubted it.