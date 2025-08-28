The Leo High School Choir's Thundering A Cappella "Believer" Is One-of-a-Kind

If you thought Imagine Dragons' inspiring anthem "Believer" couldn't get more passionate, well, wait until you hear it performed a cappella by a choir!

On Night 2 of the America's Got Talent Season 20 Quarterfinals, Chicago's Leo High School Choir brought their signature passion and energy to the stage to take the song in a whole new direction, and it really paid off, earning them praise from the Judges and enough votes to make it into the week's Top 3, sending them to the Semifinal.

Judge Sofía Vergara called it "one of the best things I’ve seen tonight," and specifically praised their director Miss Hill, calling her "amazing" and saying the group of young men was giving her a great "gift," as she is planning on retiring soon.

Howie Mandel added, "I never thought in my life I’d say something like, 'I like this choir more than I like cheerleaders and magic tonight,'" Speaking of cheerleaders, did you catch the two students who did backflips on stage?

Leo High School Choir appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 12 “Quarterfinals 2”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Mel B. was more direct, telling the audience at home exactly how to vote: "You guys just lit up the whole entire place. The first audition was good. This time around you stepped it up, up, above and beyond. America has to vote for you. I have no golden buzzer left but I would have given it to you guys." By the next night, it became clear that viewers had followed her instructions, and the choir was headed to the Semifinal.

Did Simon Cowell talk Leo High School Choir director Miss Hill out of retirement?

During his own feedback, Judge Simon Cowell begged Miss Hill to stay with her boys, telling her plainly, "You can't leave. You are an amazing mentor." Seeing how emotional she was, Host Terry Crews asked Hill if she would ever reconsider her retirement, to which she responded, "I would reconsider. This is amazing." Guess we'll have to see. But first, the Semifinal!

Terry Crews and the Leo High School Choir appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 13 “Quarterfinals 2 Results”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

How the 2025 AGT Live Semifinals work

Now that the Leo High School Choir have earned a spot in the Semifinal, you'll see them again on Tuesday, September 16. During that episode, the brand new Semifinal Golden Buzzer will be awarded, exempting one special Act from voting and sending them automatically to the Final.

The rest of the Acts will be subject to voting, and the results will be revealed the next night, Wednesday, September 17.