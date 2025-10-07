The actress, who died in 2022, starred on the One Chicago series in Seasons 6 and 7.

How the Late Anne Heche Went the Extra Mile on Chicago P.D.: "A Wonderful Human Being"

The late Anne Heche definitely made an impact on the One Chicago family during her short 11-episode stint on Chicago P.D.

During a conversation with NBC Insider, Chicago P.D. producer and current host of the new One Chicago Podcast, Brian Luce, spoke about how Heche went above and beyond when preparing for her role as Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan in Seasons 6 and 7.

"She was a wonderful human being," Luce prefaced. "And she came here, and she was playing the Chief of Detectives. I don't know what it's like to be the chief. You know, I was a patrolman my whole career. I was an undercover guy. But I couldn't tell you what it is to be chief."

As a longtime real-life Chicago police officer, Luce routinely uses his experience to his advantage by advising countless One Chicago stars in their roles. What impressed him most was how Heche, like the series regulars, went the extra mile to research for her role.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Katherine Brennan (Anne Heche) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 6 Episode 6 "True or False". Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

"So Anne Heche hooked up with the Chief of Detectives, who was also a female," Luce recalled. "She came back with a different perspective."

The outpouring of support from the city itself has been crucial in giving all three One Chicago shows the kind of authenticity that many franchises lack, and someone like Heche knew that — and took full advantage of it during her time on Chicago P.D.

Katherine Brennan (Anne Heche) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 6 Episode 22 "Reckoning". Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

"What's so cool about this city is it's a big little city," Luce continued. "And there's all these families that live within it. We're [playing] cops, so cops are interested, firemen are interested, med are interested. So the people that I have a relationship [with] for 27 years in law enforcement, and they respect you because you’re a hard working."

Heche tragically died at the age of 53 from injuries suffered during an August 5, 2022 car crash in Los Angeles.

Jesse Lee Soffer shares a beautiful tribute to Anne Heche after her death

There was an outpouring of support from the One Chicago family in the wake of Heche's death, and fans were especially moved by Jesse Lee Soffer's emotional Instagram message he shared at the time.

"I haven't really known what to say," Soffer wrote in a caption alongside two behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Heche on set. "I just want to pay my respects. Anne was such a kind person. Always generous. Always funny. I'm so sorry for her family. I hope they know how many people she really touched. I think these pics were from her last day on set with us."

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka.