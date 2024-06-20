Sam Worthington Spills on Avatar: The Way of Water and Plans for Avatar 3

The film will make its debut on Peacock in late August.

The Killer: First Look at Nathalie Emmanuel & Omar Sy in John Woo's Latest Action Flick

Nearly two years ago, we learned that action demigod John Woo (Hard Boiled, Face/Off) had teamed with Peacock for an English-language remake of his 1989 masterpiece, The Killer. Today, the NBCUniversal platform debuted a trio of deadly images from the upcoming movie which co-stars Nathalie Emmanuel (The Fast Saga, Game of Thrones), Omar Sy (Jurassic World), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Diana Silvers (Space Force), Eric Cantona (The Fragile Colossus), Tchéky Karyo (Le Femme Nikita), and Grégory Montel (Transatlantic).

Emmanuel leads the story as Zee, a feared contract killer known as "the Queen of the Dead" in Paris' criminal underworld. When she refuses to murder a young blind woman (Silvers) on the orders of her handler Finn (Worthington), Zee finds herself hunted by old colleagues and a determined detective named Sy (played by a guy named Sy, fittingly enough).

"Her dilemma in this movie is that she's being asked to kill somebody who she doesn't believe deserves it," Emmanuel explained during an interview with IGN. "And for some reason she can't believe that they deserve to be killed."

Joining the movie was a no-brainer for Sy, who's been a Woo die-hard for years. "[He] changed everything with the action movie, all the slow motion, all those new ways to picture the action," the actor explained. "But also, if you look closely with his movies, he’s a romantic guy. There are a lot small looks, chemistry between actors. It’s a lot about love, friendship, loyalty."

Get Your First Look at John Woo's Peacock Remake of The Killer

Nathalie Emmanuel and Omar Sy in Peacock's The Killer. Photo: Peacock

Nathalie Emmanuel and Omar Sy in Peacock's The Killer. Photo: Peacock

Nathalie Emmanuel, Omar Sy, and John Woo on the set of Peacock's The Killer. Photo: Peacock

What Is Jon Woo's The Killer About? Jon Woo's modern-day Peacock remake of his 1989 classic tells the story of a Paris-based assassin whose world is turned upside down when she refuses to kill a blind woman. This differs slightly from the '89 original, which centered around an assassin (Chow Yun-Fat) who takes on a final job that will allow him to repair the eyesight of a singer he accidentally blinded.

When Can You Watch The Killer on Peacock? John Woo's remake of his action classic The Killer streams exclusively on Peacock Friday, August 23, 2024.

How to Watch Jon Woo's Remake of The Killer

Co-written by Matthew Stuecken, Josh Campbell, Eran Creevy, and Brian Helgeland, The Killer arrives on Peacock Friday, August 23. The film bears no relation to the David Fincher project of the same name.

