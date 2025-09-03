Here's When The Kelly Clarkson Show Returns with New Episodes

More Kellyokes are coming your way this fall!

Kelly Clarkson's hit talk show is returning soon. Here's everything to know about Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show:

The Kelly Clarkson Show returns with new episodes this fall

Kelly Clarkson during The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6, Episode 105. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Good news: New episodes are right around the corner. Clarkson and her crew begin filming in New York City on September 8, with Season 7 officially kicking off on Monday, September 29.

Clarkson and her team have never shied away from covering issues and events that matter, and that won't change this time around. The Season 7 premiere week will spotlight the men and women who rescued campers from the flood that ravaged Texas this past July.

According to the show's official press release, there are plenty of things to get excited about — and yes, Kellyoke will be back and bigger than ever.

"This season, fans can look forward to more entertaining panel interviews, exclusive celebrity moments, surprise musical performances and the return of the wildly popular 'Kellyoke' segment, where Clarkson highlights extraordinary emerging and established artists and delivers show-stopping covers of hits spanning every genre, backed by her band, Y'All," the release reads. "Clarkson has performed more than 800 genre-spanning covers, from current chart-toppers to timeless classics, earning millions of views online and accolades from the original artists themselves."

If fans thought the Season 6 lineup of celebrity guests was impressive, Season 7 is even more star-studded. Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lionel Richie, Julia Roberts, Shonda Rhimes, Margot Robbie, Sylvester Stallone, Channing Tatum, Reese Witherspoon, and more are all slated to appear in the new season.

How can fans attend tapings of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

It's easier than ever to request tickets to be part of the live studio audience of an upcoming taping. Fans can click here for more information.

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson presents its final episode on September 9

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait until September 29 to get their fill of Kelly Clarkson Show episodes.

The four-part special series Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson will air its final episode on September 9. Music superstar Lizzo will stop by for an evening of unfiltered conversations and unforgettable, unplugged performances.