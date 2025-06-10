The Kansas City Chiefs 2025-2026 NFL Schedule: Everything to Know

The Chiefs are out to capture their fourth straight AFC Championship this season, but the road won't be easy.

Whether you're a fan of the team or not, by now every NFL viewer has learned to keep their eyes on the Kansas City Chiefs. Under the leadership of head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have become one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history, winning five AFC Championships and three Super Bowls in the past six years alone.

Last season, the Chiefs came up just short of being the first team ever to threepeat the Super Bowl, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles after another very strong season. That means, with a lot of returning talent, they'll be trying to get back to the Big Game with something to prove this time around. So, let's take a look at the road to get there.

Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs 2025-2026 NFL schedule

The Chiefs will kick off their 2025 NFL campaign with two straight home games, facing the Chargers in Week One and then taking on the Eagles in Week Two for a Super Bowl rematch that fans won't want to miss. But those are far from the only games worth keeping an eye on.

Over the course of the season, Kansas City will face several familiar playoff faces who all remain major contenders, including the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans, while they'll also head across conferences to play the Detroit Lions. They'll also headline NBC's Sunday Night Football three times throughout the season, including a September 21 game against the Giants, an October 12 showdown against the Lions, and a December 7 matchup with the Texans.

Kansas City Chiefs full 2025-2026 NFL schedule

Want the whole lineup of Chiefs regular season games? Here's every matchup:

Week 1 (Friday, September 5): vs Los Angeles Chargers (8:00 p.m. ET)

Week 2 (Sunday, September 14): vs Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 3 (Sunday, September 21): @ New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET – NBC )

) Week 4 (Sunday, September 28): vs Baltimore Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 5 (Monday, October 6): @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET)

Week 6 (Sunday, October 12): vs Detroit Lions (8:20 p.m. ET – NBC )

) Week 7 (Sunday, October 19): vs Las Vegas Raiders (1:00 p.m. ET)

Week 8 (Monday, October 27): vs Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET)

Week 9 (Sunday, November 2): @ Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11 (Sunday, November 16): @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 12 (Sunday, November 23): @ Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. ET)

Week 13 (Thursday, November 27): @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET)

Week 14 (Sunday, December 7): vs Houston Texans (8:20 p.m. ET – NBC )

) Week 15 (Sunday, December 14): vs Los Angeles Chargers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Week 16 (Sunday, December 21): vs Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Week 17 (Thursday, December 25): vs Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET)

Week 18 (TBD): @ Las Vegas Raiders (Time & TV TBD)

The 2025-2026 NFL regular season kicks off September 4 on NBC and Peacock, when the Cowboys and the Eagles face off on opening night.