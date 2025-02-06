The Hunting Party Stars Find a Boozy Surprise in Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour

Melissa Roxburgh discovers that a prop on the airplane set was, in fact, the real deal in a behind-the-scenes tour.

Usually, when a cast gives a behind-the-scenes tour of the set of the show or movie they’re in, they aren’t surprised. After all, the actors and actresses have been filming on these sets and know them pretty well. But, Melissa Roxburgh, star of The Hunting Party, wasn’t expecting how realistic one part of the set was while goofing off with her co-stars in a behind-the-scenes video.

In the video, the cast of the new NBC thriller shows off two of the main sets from the series, which follows an elite team tasked with re-capturing deadly and dangerous killers following a mass jailbreak at an off-the-books prison. First, Nick Wechsler (Oliver Odell) and Sara Garcia (Jennifer Morales) give a tour of the command center the team operates out of. The pair showcased the giant screen that the hunters consult as they learn about whichever criminal they’re going after this week.

“I throw all of our serial killer headshots on the screen and some gory, gory, gory videos,” Garcia, whose character is an Army intelligence officer, explained.

This section of the tour also showcased the cage where they interrogate killers, the armory, and the giant desk that’s covered with maps. (“But don’t look, because it’s the same map,” Wechsler revealed, admitting that a prop may have been reused.)

The tour continues in the sky — or at least the set of the plane that the team uses to fly to wherever they think an escaped killer might be located.

“This would be one of the places we gather and chat and try to break down the case,” Patrick Sabongui (Jacob Hassani) says upon entering the part of the plane known as the War Room, though he is surprised to find other members of the cast, like Roxburgh (Bex Henderson) and Josh McKenzie (Shane Florence) relaxing there.

Rebecca Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh), Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie) and Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui) on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 4. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

“This is supposed to be, like, my little segment,” he mock-protests.

One of the amenities of the plane set is a little minibar with snacks, like candy and nuts. There are also some little bottles of liquor. Surely, those are just props, right? With water inside instead of actual booze? That’s what Roxburgh must have been thinking when she cracks one open and suggests to her co-stars that they ”do a shot.”

“That’s real!” Roxburgh says, surprised, upon slamming back the gin.

Luckily, the characters on The Hunting Party tend to leave the celebratory drinks for after they've caught another deadly killer. Cheers!

